▶ Why Israel Is Still Targeting Hezbollah Despite the Lebanon Ceasefire

The ceasefire in Lebanon has been extended, but Israel’s military operations continue. Why? The answer lies in Hezbollah’s enduring presence and the failure of past international efforts to disarm the terror group.

As Sarit Zehavi of the Alma Education and Research Center explains, the IDF is now doing what should have been done 18 years ago—neutralizing Hezbollah’s military capabilities. Despite the ceasefire, neither the Lebanese Armed Forces nor UNIFIL have succeeded in disarming Hezbollah, forcing Israel to take matters into its own hands.

Although 80% of Hezbollah’s arsenal has been destroyed and much of its leadership eliminated, the group remains a formidable threat. With thousands of missiles still at its disposal and significant political influence in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s power remains entrenched.

Lebanon’s new leadership changes little. If Hezbollah retains a role in the government, true disarmament remains impossible. This leaves Israel with two choices: accept the threat of Hezbollah on its northern border or take direct action to prevent its resurgence. So far, the IDF has made its choice clear.