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▶️ No Quiet on Israel’s Northern Front

With all eyes on Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah has been increasingly raising tensions along Israel’s northern border. We teamed up with Eve Barlow to take a closer look at what’s going on on Israel’s northern front.

Eve Barlow is an LA-based music and pop culture journalist. Barlow currently publishes a newsletter on Substack called Blacklisted. She previously served as Deputy Editor of the New Musical Express (NME) and currently contributes to New York Magazine, The Guardian, Billboard, LA Times, Pitchfork, and GQ, among other publications. Barlow is also an outspoken voice on Jewish identity, Zionism, and fighting antisemitism on social media, and has also shared her views in publications such as Tablet. Barlow was also named one of The Algemeiner’s Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life.

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Image credits via Getty Images:
– Soldiers: Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket
– Explosion: Fadel Senna/AFP
– Eve: Daniel Moore

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