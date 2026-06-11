▶ 101 UNRWA Employees Exposed as Hamas Terrorists

More than 100 UNRWA employees have now been referred for suspension or debarment from receiving U.S. taxpayer funding after being linked to Hamas and the October 7 massacre.

According to USAID’s Inspector General, those implicated included school principals, teachers, security personnel, counselors, and medical professionals. Some allegedly served simultaneously as Hamas commanders, intelligence officers, or combatants.

Hamas’s infiltration of UNRWA is no secret. But the real question is: if UNRWA employees are also Hamas operatives, where does Hamas end and UNRWA begin?

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