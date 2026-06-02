▶ Drake’s “Free Palestine” Lyric Says More About Celebrity Clout Than Gaza

Drake has spent years trading shots with rivals, but his latest target surprised many: DJ Khaled.

On a new track, Drake references criticism aimed at Khaled for refusing to publicly say “Free Palestine.” The lyric revived a debate that has followed Khaled since October 7, when activists began pressuring him to take a more outspoken position on Gaza. In one widely shared clip, Khaled was asked to say the slogan on camera. His response was simple: “Peace and love to everybody.”

For many activists, that was not enough.

The episode highlights how discussion of the conflict has increasingly become a loyalty test. Public figures are expected to repeat specific slogans, and those who refuse often face backlash regardless of their background or personal connection to the issue.

That is what makes Drake’s intervention so striking. Rather than adding meaningful insight into a complex war, the lyric reduces the conversation to a celebrity feud and a political catchphrase.

Lost in the process are the realities of the conflict itself: the October 7 massacre, the hostages taken into Gaza, the role of Hamas in starting the war, and the suffering experienced by both Israelis and Palestinians.

Political slogans can be powerful, but they can also flatten complicated issues into social media soundbites. When celebrities use them as ammunition in personal disputes, the result is less awareness and more performance.

The war in Gaza is not a branding opportunity. Turning it into one may generate headlines, but it does little to help the people actually living through it.

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