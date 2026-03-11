▶ Jews Don’t Need Allies. They Need Civil Rights.

Key Takeaways

David Christopher Kaufman argues that Jews are being held to a double standard: unlike other minorities, they are often expected to prove antisemitism for their claims to be taken seriously.

He says October 7 exposed a deeper failure in progressive politics and DEI culture, where Jews are treated as privileged oppressors even while antisemitic incidents surge.

His conclusion is blunt: Jews will not secure safety by trying to appease those who hate them. They need to demand protection, civil rights, and equal treatment as Jews.

Antisemitism is rising across the West, but according to writer and journalist David Christopher Kaufman, the deeper problem is how society responds to it. Unlike other minorities, Jews are often expected to prove that what they are experiencing is real.

In a conversation on The Honest Take, Kaufman argues that this double standard reflects a broader failure of identity politics and that Jews will not be safe until they stop accommodating those who hate them.

“As a black man, if I say somebody has been racist towards me, then the entire structure of America, particularly on the left, would coalesce around me and support me,” Kaufman said.

“But only Jews have to prove that they’ve experienced antisemitic criticism. Only Jews have to engage with, defend, and battle to be believed. And that double standard, that is the antisemitism.”

How October 7 Exposed the Political Shift

Kaufman argues that October 7 did not create these dynamics, but it exposed them.

In his view, the attack and the war that followed collided with an entrenched Western framework that sorts people into categories of oppressor and oppressed. Once that framework is applied, Israel—and by extension Jews—are almost automatically placed on the wrong side of the equation.

He points to the growing fixation on Israel within progressive politics, particularly on the far left, where hostility toward the Jewish state has become a litmus test.

“There is real mania,” Kaufman said. “It is so extreme and so entrenched, and nobody’s questioning, what is the logic behind this? What is the obsession with Israel?”

The Failure of Identity Politics and DEI

Kaufman does not argue that racism or discrimination in America is imaginary. In fact, he explicitly rejects calls to dismantle diversity initiatives altogether. But he believes the current framework of identity politics and DEI has failed Jews from the start.

Its “great original sin,” he said, is that it never accounted for Jews as a minority group—even while Jews face high levels of hate crimes.

The result is a contradiction: Jews experience many of the consequences of minority status without being granted the recognition or protections that the system is meant to provide. That contradiction, Kaufman argues, became impossible to ignore after October 7, when institutions that claim to defend vulnerable groups struggled to acknowledge Jewish vulnerability.

Why Appeasement Doesn’t Work

One of Kaufman’s central arguments is that many Jews still believe they can escape antisemitism by distancing themselves from Israel or aligning with the right political causes. He rejects that idea entirely.

“There does seem to be this sort of cadre of Jews who bafflingly believe that they are exempt from antisemitism,” he said. “But antisemitism is not about Jewish action or Jewish behavior. Antisemitism is about the antisemite.”

For Kaufman, this reflects a long-standing Jewish instinct to accommodate, soften disagreements, and avoid confrontation in the hope that acceptance will follow. He believes that strategy has now reached its limits.

“Jews have been incredibly accommodating,” he said. “That has been the subtext of everything we’ve done.”

Why Anti-Zionism Often Becomes Antisemitism

Kaufman also addressed one of the most contentious debates in today’s discourse: the claim that anti-Zionism can be separated from antisemitism.

He acknowledges that such distinctions may exist in theory. In practice, he says, they rarely hold. “In most cases, anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” Kaufman said.

He points to the obsessive scrutiny directed at Israel that rarely applies to any other country. Critics who cannot name leaders of neighboring states often speak in detail about Israel’s politics, leadership, and existence. That fixation, he argues, reveals something deeper.

“The irrational obsession with Israel… cannot be separated from the Jewish nature of Israel.”

The Civil Rights Movement Jews Never Had

For Kaufman, the answer is not better messaging or stronger public relations. It is something far more fundamental. He believes Jews need their own civil rights movement.

Unlike other minority groups in the United States, Kaufman argues that Jews largely skipped an era of organized civil rights activism because economic success and social integration created the illusion of lasting security.

That illusion, he says, has now been shattered. “Jewish safety and the codification of Jewish safety is really emerging as the great civil rights movement of our time.”

Kaufman draws a comparison to other civil rights struggles in American history. Black Americans drove the fight against racist violence. Gay Americans led the movement for gay rights. Trans activists pushed for recognition and protection.

Jews, he says, have not done the same. “We are not demanding our own rights. We are not leading this revolution to ensure that we exist in safety in this country. And until we do, it will not happen.”

Israel and the Question of Jewish Survival

Though much of Kaufman’s analysis focuses on American politics, he repeatedly returns to Israel.

For Jews who feel distant from Israel, he offers a warning: they may choose to disengage from Israel politically or emotionally, but those who hate Jews will not recognize that distinction. “You cannot exempt yourself,” he said.

At the same time, he describes Israel as something deeper than a political issue. It is a manifestation of Jewish self-determination in a world where antisemitism remains a persistent threat. For Kaufman, that reality makes Israel inseparable from the question of Jewish continuity.

Kaufman’s message is not subtle. Jews cannot appease those who hate them. They cannot outsource their safety to institutions that have already shown their limits. And they cannot continue assuming that acceptance is permanent.

What they can do, he argues, is demand the same rights, protections, and moral seriousness granted to every other minority group. Not another statement. Not another outreach campaign. A civil rights movement. And one that Jews will have to lead themselves.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

