fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶️ Does This Look Like Famine in Gaza to You? No!

Everyone has been lining up to accuse Israel of causing an intentional, imminent famine for months. While the war has certainly caused hardships for Palestinians, there was never any evidence to support a famine.

Not only that, but the content Gazans have been posting doesn’t support this reality.

In our collaboration with Imshin, an online content creator who has been closely following Gaza since 2018 via Gazans on social media, we take a deep dive through footage filmed by Gazans on the ground to see what’s really been happening.

Thumbnail Credits: Anadolu via Reuters, AI Image Generator via Shutterstock, AFP via Getty Image, Anadolu via Reuters

Related

Tags: , ,
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Print Post
HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
[social_warfare]
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content