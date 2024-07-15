▶️ Does This Look Like Famine in Gaza to You? No!

Everyone has been lining up to accuse Israel of causing an intentional, imminent famine for months. While the war has certainly caused hardships for Palestinians, there was never any evidence to support a famine.

Not only that, but the content Gazans have been posting doesn’t support this reality.

In our collaboration with Imshin, an online content creator who has been closely following Gaza since 2018 via Gazans on social media, we take a deep dive through footage filmed by Gazans on the ground to see what’s really been happening.

Thumbnail Credits: Anadolu via Reuters, AI Image Generator via Shutterstock, AFP via Getty Image, Anadolu via Reuters