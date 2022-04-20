HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz Invited to Meeting at Israel’s Embassy in Paris Following UNESCO Address

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz was invited to meet with Yaron Gamburg, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Permanent Delegation of Israel to International Organizations in France and the secretary of Israel’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), at the Israeli embassy on April 15.

The invitation was extended following Pomerantz’s recent address to UNESCO at the body’s headquarters in Paris, where he discussed HonestReporting’s research study that examined the disproportionately low media coverage given to victims of hate crimes, particularly Jews, in the United States.

In addition to his role within the embassy, Gamburg works with the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.

Pomerantz’s latest meeting follows numerous media interviews to discuss HonestReporting’s findings with high profile news channels including, CBS News, Fox News, and an op-ed in Newsweek.

Using professional media intelligence tracking software and the FBI Hate Crime Statistics database, our study, which was published in February, concluded:

While Jews are one of the smallest minority groups in the US, they have been the targets of the most hate crimes per capita during the period 2018-2020. At the same time, anti-Jewish hatred produces, on average, minimal media coverage, along with hate crimes against Asian Americans, Americans with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community. By contrast, hate crimes against Muslims received the most news coverage of any group by a large margin. While further research is called for to prove causation, the correlative data seems to indicate that the media have an important role to play in reducing hate crimes against vulnerable groups.”

Pomerantz’s visit to the Israeli embassy in Paris is further evidence of the impactful nature of HonestReporting’s work: we are effecting tangible change in how the international media report on issues pertaining to Israel and the diaspora.

HonestReporting’s CEO said of the embassy meeting:

It was a privilege to be able to sit with Israeli officials and understand Israel’s strategy for interacting with important international bodies headquartered in Paris. It is an even greater privilege to be a direct part of Israel’s coordination with the wider world: for the benefit of Jewish communities around the world, for Israel, and for all vulnerable groups that may stand to benefit from our important work.”

Our in-depth study is just the latest we have conducted that exposes failings by an international press whose responsibility is to keep ordinary citizens informed.

We will continue to build on this vital work, and hold the media to account by ensuring accurate and impartial reportage as it relates to Israel.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.