HonestReporting Top Tweets – July 2023

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on Twitter, where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are just a selection of HonestReporting’s top tweets for July 2023:

The Guardian Echoes Human Rights Watch’s False Claim About Women’s Rights in Israel

HonestReporting Lodges a Complaint After BBC Accuses Israel of Being ‘Happy to Kill Children’

HonestReporting Successfully Fights Against the Banning of Its TikTok Account

Ilhan Omar Falsely Equates the Palestinians and Ukrainians

The New York Times Romanticizes Palestinian Terrorism

HonestReporting Provides Context for IDF Activity in the West Bank

HonestReporting Provides Much-Needed Context on IDF Counter-Terror Operation

David Draiman Takes on Roger Waters

BBC Headline Misleads on Killed Palestinians

HonestReporting Corrects Forbes Headline on Counter-Terrorism Operations

Ahlam Tamimi Continues to Evade Justice

HonestReporting Explains Why Palestinian Terrorists Are Not ‘Resistance Fighters’

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Visits Israel

Rashida Tlaib Condemns Israel’s Fight Against Palestinian Terrorism

HonestReporting Corrects Ilhan Omar on Israel Misconceptions

Make sure to follow us on Twitter to see our online activity in real time.

Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
