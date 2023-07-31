HonestReporting Top Tweets – July 2023

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on Twitter, where the journalists, opinion formers and influencers are.

Here are just a selection of HonestReporting’s top tweets for July 2023:

The Guardian Echoes Human Rights Watch’s False Claim About Women’s Rights in Israel

Can Israeli women leave their homes without male guardians? YES Hey, @guardian. This is what happens when you blindly follow anti-Israel NGOs like @hrw and republish their faulty content without basic fact checking.https://t.co/qXG0D9w9Ww pic.twitter.com/gycX0uTNwn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 19, 2023

HonestReporting Lodges a Complaint After BBC Accuses Israel of Being ‘Happy to Kill Children’

What a despicable accusation, @bbc. No, Israel is not “happy to kill children.” This isn't journalism, it's a blood libel. Thank you @naftalibennet for calling it out and opposing the moral equivalency between terrorists and those fighting them. pic.twitter.com/7EictKD7H6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 5, 2023

HR's @SimonPlosker lodges complaint to @BBCNews over its @naftalibennett interview: "This goes beyond decent journalism, instead making an outrageous claim more akin to a blood libel & certainly not one that could possibly be backed up on a factual level."https://t.co/vjEaLTuxBG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 5, 2023

HonestReporting Successfully Fights Against the Banning of Its TikTok Account

We're often the minority as a pro-Israel account, & now @tiktoksupport has banned us. Their outrageous censorship amplifies anti-Israel & antisemitic accounts promoting lies & propaganda over facts & nuance. Help us get @tiktok_us' attention & demand they reinstate us. pic.twitter.com/3QCOSKumYZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 17, 2023

Ilhan Omar Falsely Equates the Palestinians and Ukrainians

No, @IlhanMN. What we "need" is for you to start seeing reality and stop spreading lies. Ukraine IS NOT Palestine. Drawing this comparison does your constituents a disservice. Palestinian terror orgs are what Israel is protecting its civilians from. pic.twitter.com/T6Gyrsa3u1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 16, 2023

The New York Times Romanticizes Palestinian Terrorism

A "Bastion of Palestinian Armed Struggle." An "ethos of defiance." Could @nytimes headline writers try any harder to romanticize terrorism against Israelis?https://t.co/dt1g53ZSek pic.twitter.com/db3ZIrT0C2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 5, 2023

HonestReporting Provides Context for IDF Activity in the West Bank

Just an FYI – this appears to be in Area C where Palestinians agreed at Oslo not to build without a permit. https://t.co/mv6MR5mWzP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 20, 2023

HonestReporting Provides Much-Needed Context on IDF Counter-Terror Operation

You "forgot" to mention that these 3 Palestinians carried out a terrorist attack on the Samaritan community, one of the oldest indigenous communities in the world with fewer than 1,000 surviving members.https://t.co/4iR3Kjlt2e — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 26, 2023

David Draiman Takes on Roger Waters

Roger Waters has been saying he's pro-Palestinian for a while now, but his words and actions cross the line into anti-Israel hatred and antisemitism far too frequently. We think @davidmdraiman, says it quite clearly… pic.twitter.com/6mrFQv0Kvj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 2, 2023

BBC Headline Misleads on Killed Palestinians

Hey @BBCNews, these men were literally members of PFLP. A terrorist organisation. Could you perhaps make your headline slightly less misleading?https://t.co/Lea8iiuN6g pic.twitter.com/3THWrDDHTU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 7, 2023

HonestReporting Corrects Forbes Headline on Counter-Terrorism Operations

Seriously, @Forbes?! 🔴It wasn't an "assault" on the West Bank, it was a targeted operation against terrorists & terror infrastructure in Jenin.

🔴Israel did not simply "launch airstrikes on Gaza," it was responding to rockets fired at Israeli civilians.https://t.co/AHf5u5y93O pic.twitter.com/GEXLkUsbfc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 5, 2023

Ahlam Tamimi Continues to Evade Justice

Tamimi was responsible for the death of 15 civilians, including 7 children, by orchestrating the 2001 Sbarro pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem. She is one of the US's most wanted female terrorists, yet she lives freely in Jordan. This appalling injustice deserves the media's… https://t.co/Mv8umyVPP4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 11, 2023

HonestReporting Explains Why Palestinian Terrorists Are Not ‘Resistance Fighters’

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Visits Israel

There aren't many Stranger Things than the disdain and vitriol aimed at a Jew for visiting the places that are central to their religion. P.S. Zionism isn't a dirty word. It's support of a sovereign homeland for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. https://t.co/zkrj6fnOPH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 23, 2023

Rashida Tlaib Condemns Israel’s Fight Against Palestinian Terrorism

Rashida, IDF bulldozers are getting rid of roadside bombs while Israel fights Iranian funded terrorists. Explosives shouldn't be planted near innocent Palestinians & ambulances shouldn’t be driving by them. Congress objects to & fights against terrorism Try it sometime? https://t.co/Tks0PCh5Pg — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 3, 2023

HonestReporting Corrects Ilhan Omar on Israel Misconceptions

Ilhan Omar’s Twitter meltdown shows she knows nothing about Israel:

🔹Tlaib was allowed to visit to grandmother she chose not to in “protest”

🔹Herzog doesn’t represent Netanyahu

🔹12 Palestinians killed in Jenin were all combatants (terrorists)https://t.co/f7E7O8g8sL — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 14, 2023

