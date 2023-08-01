HonestReporting’s Top Media Corrections – June-July 2023

HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected.

Here are our top corrections for June and July 2023, including CNN, The New York Times, Reuters, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, The Washington Post, Voice of America, and United Press International:

AFP Mistakenly Claims That Israel Annexed ‘Palestinian Territories’

Thank you @AFP for promptly responding to our request and amending the story. https://t.co/QHttYDPQiW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 30, 2023

The AP Falsely Reports That Itamar Ben Gvir Visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque

📝 UPDATE: The @AP has corrected this article's headline after our request. We thank them for their quick response. https://t.co/BIHTEOnsjf pic.twitter.com/bAbYKoV85V — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 27, 2023

The Guardian Misrepresents Women’s Rights in Israel

UPDATE: In response to our complaints, this is as close as @guardian will go to correct the error without completely throwing @hrw under the bus. Nevertheless, the atrocious map is gone as is the reference to Israel in the subheader. 📝 pic.twitter.com/otvEHJmiTo — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 20, 2023

MEAWW & MSN Publish Antisemitic Screed Against Mayim Bialik

🎉SUCCESS: Thanks to @meawwofficial for graciously contacting us to say the article targeting @missmayim "does contravene MEA's ethical standards and simply editing it will not solve the issue it throws up. We have hence unpublished the article" (also now removed from MSN). https://t.co/QETKd4oqaA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 19, 2023

UPI Mistakes the Knesset For Israel’s ‘Senate’

Israeli protesters have demonstrated outside many places in the country. "The Senate" is not one of them because there is no Senate in Israel.@UPI, what on earth are you talking about? https://t.co/yHHVTppf9i pic.twitter.com/casB0SXvKV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 18, 2023

The Washington Post Mistakes the ‘Southern West Bank’ for Southern Israel

No, @washingtonpost. The IDF said it was boosting its air defenses in the south of Israel, not the "southern West Bank." Please correct the error, @SBHendrix. https://t.co/oX813YugUg pic.twitter.com/NCG6UZQwqA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 3, 2023

For the updated article, see here.

The New York Times Mislabels Its Photo Caption of the Dome of the Rock

UPDATE: Following our request, @nytimes has amended its photo caption to more accurately reflect the location "near the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa mosque." https://t.co/AGaIFcwjBT pic.twitter.com/jQl3YaM3oU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 21, 2023

The New York Times & CNN Misidentify Defensive Flares

📝 UPDATE: Thank you @nytimes, for responding to our request and updating the caption. https://t.co/d7RDRcgFw9 pic.twitter.com/2j0OKtNvWl — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 20, 2023

UPDATE: Thank you @CNN for issuing a correction in response to our request. https://t.co/torOReTnxi pic.twitter.com/8Axxti86RC — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 20, 2023

Defense News & VOA Misidentify Tel Aviv as the Seat of Israel’s Government

Thank you @defense_news for correcting the error by replacing "Tel Aviv" with "Israel." However, your Editor's Note fails to clarify precisely what was corrected: "This article has been updated to more accurately describe the Estonian government’s policy change." https://t.co/1N74gmXNL8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 18, 2023

While shamefully avoiding a direct reference to Israel's capital Jerusalem, @VOANews has at least corrected its error in response to our request. https://t.co/dLSsdbkUvv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 7, 2023

Reuters Claims Israel Targeted Damascus in Airstrike

📝 UPDATE: Thanks to @Reuters for amending the story in response to our request. https://t.co/WjIcqe4tlp pic.twitter.com/5lHDFtirfs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 15, 2023