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HonestReporting’s Top Media Corrections – June-July 2023

HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected. Here are our top corrections for June and July 2023, including CNN, The New York Times, Reuters, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, The…

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HonestReporting works tirelessly to monitor the media and ensure factual errors get corrected.

Here are our top corrections for June and July 2023, including CNN, The New York Times, Reuters, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, The Washington Post, Voice of America, and United Press International:

AFP Mistakenly Claims That Israel Annexed ‘Palestinian Territories’

The AP Falsely Reports That Itamar Ben Gvir Visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Guardian Misrepresents Women’s Rights in Israel

MEAWW & MSN Publish Antisemitic Screed Against Mayim Bialik

UPI Mistakes the Knesset For Israel’s ‘Senate’

The Washington Post Mistakes the ‘Southern West Bank’ for Southern Israel

For the updated article, see here.

The New York Times Mislabels Its Photo Caption of the Dome of the Rock

The New York Times & CNN Misidentify Defensive Flares

Defense News & VOA Misidentify Tel Aviv as the Seat of Israel’s Government

Reuters Claims Israel Targeted Damascus in Airstrike

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Picture of Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
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