How Drop Site News Sanitizes Hamas and Hezbollah for Western Audiences

Key Takeaways:

Drop Site News has increasingly amplified Hezbollah propaganda, promoting the terror group’s narratives, military claims, and media content to a Western audience

The outlet has a documented history of providing platforms to contributors linked to terrorist organizations and of legitimizing Hamas, Hezbollah, and other extremist groups.

Despite its record of extremist advocacy, Drop Site News has gained credibility among influential commentators and mainstream institutions, helping blur the line between journalism and propaganda.

“Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem vows ‘third liberation’ of Lebanon, rejects disarmament as Israeli project.”

“Hezbollah says it carried out 41 military operations on June 1 as fighting intensified across southern Lebanon and northern Israel.”

“Israel, which has been getting hammered by daily Hezbollah FPV drone strikes on military sites and command centers, is lashing out by escalating attacks on Lebanese civilian areas.”

While these might sound like dispatches from Hezbollah itself, they are actually excerpts from posts by Drop Site News, a popular “independent” media outlet that has increasingly adopted pro-Hezbollah rhetoric on social media for its nearly half a million followers since the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed terror organization reignited on March 2, 2026.

Over the past several weeks alone, Drop Site News has repeatedly amplified Hezbollah’s messaging, celebrated its military operations, or framed the terror group’s campaign against Israel in sympathetic terms, even as the conflict continues to endanger both Lebanese and Israeli civilians.

Examples include:

Publishing an extensive summary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem’s Resistance and Liberation Day speech attacking both Israel and the Lebanese state.

Sharing a translation of Hezbollah’s daily report detailing attacks on Israeli forces and northern Israeli communities.

Claiming that Israel is being “hammered” by Hezbollah and is responding by taking out its frustrations on Lebanese civilians.

Promoting a Hezbollah propaganda video directed at Israeli soldiers and their families.

Sharing footage of a Hezbollah drone strike alongside approving commentary from Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV, which Drop Site refers to as “The Station of the Resistance.”

Sensationalizing Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks on civilian communities in northern Israel.

Publishing an interview with an analyst who narrates Hezbollah drone footage as though providing color commentary for a sporting event.

While the repackaging of Hezbollah propaganda for a Western audience is troubling enough, it is entirely consistent with Drop Site News’ broader editorial trajectory. Since its founding, the outlet has repeatedly positioned itself as a platform for anti-American and anti-Israel narratives while providing sympathetic coverage of terrorist organizations and their causes.

🎥 Listen to how Al-Manar TV, the “Station of the Resistance,” narrated the recent attacks on Israeli troops at Beaufort Castle in south Lebanon. The commentary follows Hezbollah drone operators as they hunt Israeli soldiers after Israel had publicly celebrated the capture of… https://t.co/kVHc1qevqP pic.twitter.com/nsbZFcObLC — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) June 2, 2026

Employing Terrorists, Spreading Propaganda: Drop Site News’ Modus Operandi

Since launching in 2024, Drop Site News has frequently blurred the line between journalism and activism. Its reporting routinely sanitizes terrorist organizations, portrays them as legitimate political actors, and amplifies their messaging to English-speaking audiences.

The outlet and many of its contributors regularly refer to Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups as the “resistance,” justify violence against Israel, and publish statements and propaganda produced by those organizations. One of the primary sections on Drop Site’s homepage is even titled “The Palestinian Resistance After October 7.”

Support for Hamas and other terrorist organizations appears not merely incidental to Drop Site’s editorial mission but central to it. The outlet’s first major exclusive was an extensive interview titled On the Record With Hamas, described as an opportunity for Hamas officials to discuss “their motivations, political objectives, and the human costs of their armed uprising against Israel.”

🟢 New Statement – Hamas:

— The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) welcomes the inclusion of the Zionist occupation entity on the United Nations blacklist of parties responsible for using sexual violence in conflict zones, based on documented evidence and testimony investigated… pic.twitter.com/7LZwGzCsvg — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) June 2, 2026

Beyond sympathetic coverage, Drop Site has also employed or published contributors with documented ties to terrorist organizations.

According to analyst Eitan Fischberger, the outlet has published work by Hamas-affiliated journalist Abdel Qadder Sabah, who was fired by CNN after HonestReporting exposed his ties to the terror group but remains active at Drop Site News. Other contributors include Hossam Shabat, whom the IDF has accused of serving as a Hamas sniper, and Mujahed Al-Saadi, who previously worked for Islamic Jihad-affiliated media outlets in Gaza.

The outlet has also provided a platform to individuals who openly justified Hamas’ October 7 massacre. Among them are Abubaker Abed, who has called for Israel’s destruction and advocated violence against Jews, and Ahlam Al Nafed al Talouli. More recently, Drop Site hired Iran-based contributor Peiman Salehi, who celebrated Hamas’ October 7 invasion and has continued promoting narratives aligned with both the Iranian regime and Hezbollah.

The outlet’s sympathy for Hamas has become so pronounced that even a Palestinian Authority diplomat publicly called out co-founder Jeremy Scahill as a “fervent apologist for Hamas and jihadist elements.”

If Scahill is a Hamas apologist, co-founder Ryan Grim is a demagogue who has described the United States as a “rogue state” and a “cancer on the world.”

Recently, Drop Site crossed another line. The outlet shared a post falsely identifying dozens of Israelis as participants in the interception of a Gaza-bound flotilla and amplifying a bounty campaign that effectively placed targets on their backs. Although the post was eventually deleted, the episode illustrated how Drop Site’s activism more closely resembles incitement rather than reporting.

We kept the receipts. Here’s the tweet @DropSiteNews quietly deleted after we called them out for amplifying what was effectively a murder for cash campaign. Unlike Drop Site, we’re not reposting the image that placed $100,000 bounties on 69 Israelis most incorrectly identified… https://t.co/rh5t0nXPZ2 pic.twitter.com/5apuFOij0p — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 27, 2026

Drop Site News: Influencing the Mainstream From the Fringes

While Drop Site News spreads anti-American and anti-Israel narratives to hundreds of thousands of followers online, the greater concern is the degree to which the outlet has gained acceptance among influential commentators and mainstream institutions.

On the political left, former Obama administration officials and Pod Save America hosts Ben Rhodes and Tommy Vietor have publicly acknowledged reading the outlet, with Rhodes jokingly adding, “We love you guys.”

On the right, former National Counterterrorism Center director Joe Kent has shared misinformation originating from Drop Site on X, while Tucker Carlson has praised the outlet’s “amazing reporting.”

Drop Site News co-founder Ryan Grim just called the U.S. a “rogue terrorist state.” You know who loves Drop Site News? Tucker Carlson. Here’s a clip of him fawning over the Soros-funded outlet pic.twitter.com/Yj6f46ik3o — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 2, 2026

More troubling than endorsements from political commentators, however, is the legitimacy that mainstream institutions have increasingly afforded the outlet.

Nika Soon-Shiong, publisher of Drop Site News, sits on the board of directors of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), one of the world’s most influential press freedom organizations.

Soon-Shiong‘s association with an outlet that routinely promotes extremist narratives raises serious questions about CPJ’s judgment. Given the organization’s repeated efforts to classify individuals affiliated with terrorist groups as journalists and its increasingly hostile posture toward Israel, the connection is difficult to ignore.

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Meet Nika Soon-Shiong. She’s the pro-Palestinian daughter of the LA Times owner and has recently been appointed publisher of the left-leaning outlet Drop Site News—which now stands to gain a significant injection of funding to spread anti-Israel propaganda. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/hyeosUpq5t — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 5, 2025

Drop Site News has also been welcomed by institutions such as the 2026 SXSW London festival, which provided the outlet with a prominent platform, and Britain’s Sky News, where veteran journalist Yalda Hakim recently interviewed co-founder Jeremy Scahill.

When an outlet operating at the ideological fringes successfully enters mainstream discourse, the consequences extend beyond politics. It normalizes propaganda masquerading as journalism, legitimizes support for violent extremist movements, and further erodes public trust in the media.

The danger posed by Drop Site News is not simply that it promotes anti-Israel or anti-American narratives. It is that institutions that should know better increasingly treat it as a credible journalistic enterprise rather than what it has repeatedly demonstrated itself to be: an activist platform willing to amplify terrorist propaganda under the banner of independent journalism.

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