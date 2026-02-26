HR on X: Our Top X Posts for February 2026

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for February 2026:

CNN Still Omits That Mahmoud Bassal and the Gaza Civil Defense Are Hamas

Hey, @CNN, how many times do we have to tell you:

⚠️ The Gaza Civil Defense is a Hamas front.

⚠️ Its spokesman, Mahmoud Basal, is registered as a Hamas military operative of the Zeitoun Battalion of the Izz-ad Din-al Qassam Brigades. It’s time for transparency. ✒️ Sign the… https://t.co/cuNwveVJcV pic.twitter.com/J07G4lfFSt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 1, 2026

Internet Trolls Got Schooled on Talmudic Scholarship

The Talmud comprises 63 tractates, spanning between 40 and over 70 volumes in modern English translation. Studying the entire Talmud typically takes roughly 7.5 years when following the Daf Yomi (one page per day) program. Mazal tov to all of the antisemitic social media… pic.twitter.com/gE0yjcPVQs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 8, 2026

LA Times Casts LAPD Training in Israel as Nefarious

18 officers (or brass)

over 12 years out of a

force of almost 10,000 officers, 243 of whom had trained in a bunch of other countries too… But sure make it about Israel. pic.twitter.com/7EKfi0dlPu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 8, 2026

AI Images of Jeffrey Epstein in Israel Fuel Mossad Conspiracies

Did Jeffrey Epstein work for the Mossad? After millions of documents, there’s no evidence he did. What is obvious is how quickly antisemitic conspiracies rush in when facts are unclear. That tells us more about social media than it does about Epstein. pic.twitter.com/Fqfi5WBHEm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 8, 2026

The Times Mainstreamed the Epstein-Mossad Conspiracy Theories

Hey, @thetimes. There’s a reason why the Epstein-Mossad claim has gathered traction in the US. It’s because those spreading it are antisemitic conspiracy theorists. How incredibly disappointing that you’re mainstreaming this garbage. And if you’re looking for the answer, you… https://t.co/AY4yg1o1VX pic.twitter.com/ydOV0ZCXOM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 9, 2026

NPR Whitewashed Terrorists Who Get Pay 4 Slay Payments

No, @NPR, this isn’t the reason the PA program is “controversial.” The recipients of the cash are families of TERRORISTS – not Palestinians who committed minor crimes or were innocently caught in the crossfire, but bona fide terrorists whom you appear to be whitewashing. pic.twitter.com/WH0q1AkOBj — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 10, 2026

BBC’s Reporting Restrictions in Tehran — And the Double Standard on Hamas Rule

The BBC’s Lyse Doucet is reporting from Tehran “on condition that none of her material is used on the BBC’s Persian Service. These restrictions apply to all international media organisations operating in Iran.” What restrictions is Doucet actually under? Is she deliberately… https://t.co/D6KiIGL4eV pic.twitter.com/3pfPcicYrT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 11, 2026

Al Jazeera Claimed Israel Used Weapons That Evaporated Palestinians

1/5

Al Jazeera claims Israel used weapons that caused 2,842 Palestinians to literally “evaporate.” Yes – evaporate. The story is going viral.

Let’s examine the evidence. 🧵https://t.co/5LPG4LcOBw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 12, 2026

Sky News Presented Antisemitic Intimidation and Harrassment as “Activism”

In Brighton, campaigners went door to door asking residents to sign boycott pledges and noting who agreed. Sky News presented it as “activism.” Calling intimidation of a minority community “activism” does not make it true. pic.twitter.com/exgIdki20J — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 14, 2026

BBC Misrepresents Jewish Landmark, the Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron

The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron does not “sit inside the city’s Ibrahimi Mosque.” Judaism predates Islam by some 2,000 years. Jews are not squatters in their own holy sites, @BBCNews. And if you are looking for a clue, Ibrahimi is Arabic for… Abraham. pic.twitter.com/nF99rKSP81 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 15, 2026

Swiss Commentator Calls Israeli Olympian a “Genocide” Supporter During Broadcast of Race

Did you see the viral video of Swiss commentator Stefan Renna accusing Israeli bobsledder Adam Edelman of supporting “genocide in Gaza” during live broadcast coverage of his race? Let’s slow this down. This isn’t just about one rogue sports commentator.

It isn’t just about… pic.twitter.com/Q27FrtMqWF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 17, 2026

Media Spins Israel “Taking Over the Middle East” After Carlson-Huckabee Interview

1/ 🧵

The media’s takeaway from Tucker Carlson’s interview with Ambassador @GovMikeHuckabee? A distorted headline about Israel “taking over the Middle East.” That wasn’t the story… The story was Tucker Carlson self-immolating for over two hours. Watch the clip. Then let’s… pic.twitter.com/e5AvpTMGW6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 21, 2026

After the BBC’s Scandal, Affiliation Is Still Buried, and Context Is Still Delayed

There is a wider point to be made about this glaring @BBCNews headline omission – which, as you can see, was community noted. Yes, the body of the report confirms that eight of the ten killed were Hezbollah members, including a senior commander. Yes, that context is absent from… https://t.co/D78vHCgLww — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 23, 2026

UK Tiktoker Films & Harasses Jews on the Streets of New York

This is what monetized Jew-hate looks like. UK TikToker Husnain Asif (1.6M followers) harasses a Jewish woman on the streets of New York – on camera – for views. “Go back to Germany.”

“This isn’t your land.”

“You’re used to stealing land.” Remove the camera. What you’re left… pic.twitter.com/eDKv9h6C0R — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 24, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Visit Jordanian Youth Center Linked to Hamas Supporters

🚨 WORLD EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Prince Harry and Meghan today visited a Jordanian youth center run by an NGO whose listed staff have shared posts glorifying Hamas terrorists. Hamas is a designated terrorist organization. Who approved this visit? 🧵 pic.twitter.com/FlLCQJaq5d — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 25, 2026

