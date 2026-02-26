Send Us Your Tips
HR on X: Our Top X Posts for February 2026

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are. Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for February 2026: CNN Still Omits…

Reading time: 5 minutes

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for February 2026:

CNN Still Omits That Mahmoud Bassal and the Gaza Civil Defense Are Hamas

Internet Trolls Got Schooled on Talmudic Scholarship

LA Times Casts LAPD Training in Israel as Nefarious

AI Images of Jeffrey Epstein in Israel Fuel Mossad Conspiracies

The Times Mainstreamed the Epstein-Mossad Conspiracy Theories

NPR Whitewashed Terrorists Who Get Pay 4 Slay Payments

BBC’s Reporting Restrictions in Tehran — And the Double Standard on Hamas Rule

Al Jazeera Claimed Israel Used Weapons That Evaporated Palestinians

Sky News Presented Antisemitic Intimidation and Harrassment as “Activism”

BBC Misrepresents Jewish Landmark, the Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron

Swiss Commentator Calls Israeli Olympian a “Genocide” Supporter During Broadcast of Race

Media Spins Israel “Taking Over the Middle East” After Carlson-Huckabee Interview

After the BBC’s Scandal, Affiliation Is Still Buried, and Context Is Still Delayed

UK Tiktoker Films & Harasses Jews on the Streets of New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Visit Jordanian Youth Center Linked to Hamas Supporters

