Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

HR on X: Our Top X Posts for January 2026

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are. Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for January 2026: BBC’s Bowen Apologizes…

Reading time: 4 minutes

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for January 2026:

BBC’s Bowen Apologizes to Oct. 7 Survivor Family — Only After Forced To

BBC Gaslights Readers, Says Maccabi Tel Aviv Fan Ban is a “Conspiracy”

Sky News Spews Islamic Regime Propaganda, Blaming Israel for Iran Violence

The Adelaide Festival Invites a Terror Supporter, Then Does Damage Control

Hasan Piker Tries to Make Impossible Distinction Between Antisemitism and Antizionism

HonestReporting Debunks Conspiracy that AIPAC Controls U.S. Politics

Here’s Why the Grand Mufti–Hitler Alliance Still Matters

BBC Downplays Scandal Surrounding Israeli Soccer Fan Ban

UNRWA and Reuters Continue to Cast Doubt on UNRWA Staff’s Role in Oct. 7 Attacks

AP and BBC Attempt to Reframe UNRWA Demolition as Wrongful

Francesca Albanese Claims False Casualty Figures for Gazan Children

Ms. Rachel’s Antisemitism Scandal Blows Wide Open

HonestReporting Explains UNRWA vs. UNHCR

Fox’s Trey Yingst Wrongfully Credits Hamas for Return of Hostage’s Body

Red Pill Media Spews Antisemitic Hate on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content