HR on X: Our Top X Posts for January 2026

BBC’s Bowen Apologizes to Oct. 7 Survivor Family — Only After Forced To

Just the sort of insensitivity we’d expect from @BowenBBC when it comes to Israel. And an apology only after legal action? Just the sort of behavior we’ve come to expect from the BBC, which owes Israelis a whole lot more apologies for its abysmal coverage. https://t.co/h0x0T9G6AG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 2, 2026

BBC Gaslights Readers, Says Maccabi Tel Aviv Fan Ban is a “Conspiracy”

LEFT: @BBCNews gaslights readers by framing the Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban as a “conspiracy” – leading with police denial rather than the evidence. RIGHT: The same chief admits there was NO intelligence behind the decision, and Google AI searches were used to justify it. pic.twitter.com/L4MpNQtk2T — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 7, 2026

Sky News Spews Islamic Regime Propaganda, Blaming Israel for Iran Violence

BREAKING: Western media finally report on protests in Iran…

…by printing regime propaganda blaming Israel. https://t.co/oFWfqObIFi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 9, 2026

The Adelaide Festival Invites a Terror Supporter, Then Does Damage Control

An Adelaide writers’ festival removed Dr. Randa Abdel-Fattah after the Bondi massacre over her Oct. 7 posts mocking victims and praising Hamas. Writers boycotted, the event was canceled, and organizers reversed course, reinviting her next year. The question isn’t why she was… pic.twitter.com/vweqbM8BMh — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2026

Hasan Piker Tries to Make Impossible Distinction Between Antisemitism and Antizionism

Hasan Piker: “It doesn’t matter if rapes happened on October 7th. It doesn’t change the dynamic for me.”

Nick Fuentes: “I don’t know how many Jews died during the Holocaust. I don’t care.” You’re more alike than you think. Two sides of the same antisemitic coin. https://t.co/HSH2rwQ4Dm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 16, 2026

HonestReporting Debunks Conspiracy that AIPAC Controls U.S. Politics

People claim AIPAC buys American politicians. Does it? Let’s follow the money. pic.twitter.com/VT2GKOnpxw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 17, 2026

Here’s Why the Grand Mufti–Hitler Alliance Still Matters

That iconic photo of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem meeting Hitler? It was no coincidence. Hajj Amin al-Husseini actively collaborated with the Nazis, and pushed for the elimination of Jews in Europe and Palestine.@yardenas explains why his legacy still matters today. Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/UUwwS27BFD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 18, 2026

BBC Downplays Scandal Surrounding Israeli Soccer Fan Ban

REALITY: A police chief forced to retire after false claims and bias against Israeli fans were exposed. BBC News: “A row.” pic.twitter.com/kUAoml4X4T — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 18, 2026

UNRWA and Reuters Continue to Cast Doubt on UNRWA Staff’s Role in Oct. 7 Attacks

AP and BBC Attempt to Reframe UNRWA Demolition as Wrongful

1/8

These headlines tell you everything the media doesn’t want you to notice. AP and the BBC aren’t just reporting what happened; they’re quietly framing how you’re supposed to understand it. Look closely. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M532lVU9qE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 21, 2026

Francesca Albanese Claims False Casualty Figures for Gazan Children

In 2025, the World Health Organization vaccinated 603,000 children under age 10 against polio in Gaza. This was not an estimate. The WHO published daily, location-specific records by age, gender, and phase. Every dose. Every child. Individually logged.🧵 pic.twitter.com/31lqiqEQQD — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 22, 2026

Ms. Rachel’s Antisemitism Scandal Blows Wide Open

Ms. Rachel says it was just a mistake. It wasn’t. It’s a pattern.

After liking “Free America from the Jews,” she pinned a conspiracy blaming Jews and made tearful excuses instead of owning how her page became a safe space for Jew hate. pic.twitter.com/VjrdEjIF5Y — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 23, 2026

HonestReporting Explains UNRWA vs. UNHCR

Israel dismantled UNRWA’s Jerusalem offices this week. Coverage fixated on bulldozers while ignoring terror ties.

So, what makes UNRWA different from UNHCR? This video breaks it down. pic.twitter.com/K5SWs4GHgn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 24, 2026

Fox’s Trey Yingst Wrongfully Credits Hamas for Return of Hostage’s Body

No, @TreyYingst, Ran Gvili has not been “returned in accordance” with the ceasefire agreement. Hamas did not give back his body as they were required to. The IDF mounted a search operation to bring him home. Like its failure to disarm, Hamas has NOT complied with the ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/RvOUVJ5xuf — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 26, 2026

Red Pill Media Spews Antisemitic Hate on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers. It began with discrimination, by marking Jews as outcasts, and blaming Jews for all of society’s problems. Make no mistake: this is hate speech. And posting it on Holocaust Remembrance Day is a choice… pic.twitter.com/Zv0mxWELPY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 27, 2026

