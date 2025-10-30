Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

HR on X: Our Top X Posts for October 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are. Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for October 2025: Sky News…

Reading time: 5 minutes

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for October 2025:

Sky News Bias Called Out Live On Air

The Guardian Brands Palestinian Prisoners as “Captives”

Sky News (Accidentally) Recognizes the Golan Heights as Israeli

Wall Street Journal Whitewashes the Murder of the Bibas Family

BBC Creates Moral Equivalence Between Hostages and Prisoners

Terrorism is Not Resistance, BBC

ABC Refers to Israeli Hostages as “Prisoners”

New York Times Refers to Palestinian Prisoners as “Hostages”

HonestReporting Success Sees Amanpour Apology

Greta Thunberg Given a Platform to Lie

New York Times Forgets Why Albanese is Unpopular

ABC Platforms Hamas Operative

New York Times Questions Hamas’ Crimes

New York Times Glamorizes Anti-Israel Campus Protests

New York Times Whitewashes Palestinian Prisoners’ Crimes

The Guardian Prints Terrorist Propaganda

Metro UK Publishes a Glowing Profile of Terror-Supporting Chess Club

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content