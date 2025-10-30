HR on X: Our Top X Posts for October 2025

With an ever-growing social media presence, HonestReporting is active on X (formerly Twitter), where journalists, opinion formers, and influencers are.

Here is just a selection of HonestReporting’s top X posts for October 2025:

Sky News Bias Called Out Live On Air

🚨MUST WATCH: @SkyNews won’t post this on their own social media because former UK govt advisor on political violence, @LordWalney, calls them & UK media out for portraying Israeli actions as “almost uniquely evil & worthy of a level of focus which is simply not afforded to other… pic.twitter.com/WrPgTat6Lk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 2, 2025

The Guardian Brands Palestinian Prisoners as “Captives”

The Palestinians who will be released include some 250 life sentence *prisoners* who have been jailed for serious terrorist offenses. But @guardian (unlike the actual Trump proposal) wants you to believe Israel is holding Palestinians as unwarranted “captives.” pic.twitter.com/ZUMJ9tJ5b0 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 5, 2025

Sky News (Accidentally) Recognizes the Golan Heights as Israeli

We’d like to extend a hearty Mazel Tov to @SkyNews on recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Better late than never. pic.twitter.com/T73yZRi9v3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 8, 2025

Wall Street Journal Whitewashes the Murder of the Bibas Family

No, @WSJ, the Bibas family did not simply “die in captivity.” Four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir were murdered in cold blood. Terrorists killed them with their bare hands. Stop whitewashing Hamas brutality. pic.twitter.com/YCogRyRdfS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 12, 2025

BBC Creates Moral Equivalence Between Hostages and Prisoners

No, @BBCNews, it’s not a “hostage exchange.” One side are Israeli hostages, the other are Palestinian prisoners. If you can’t tell the difference, you shouldn’t call yourselves journalists. pic.twitter.com/xxjU9WUn2p — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

Terrorism is Not Resistance, BBC

Absolutely vile from @BBCNews.

Dr. Khaled Dawas (@Kdawas) falsely claimed Israeli hostages are “military officers” – then described terrorists who butchered civilians as people “fighting occupation.” Murdering and raping Jews is not resistance. It’s barbarism. pic.twitter.com/CsTIeHeEyM — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

ABC Refers to Israeli Hostages as “Prisoners”

No, @ABC, it’s not a “prisoner exchange,” and we can guarantee that’s not what Israeli officials said. It’s an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages. They aren’t the same. Get it right. pic.twitter.com/swykBxTsP5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

New York Times Refers to Palestinian Prisoners as “Hostages”

Today’s @nytimes front page is beyond disgusting.

“The exchange of hostages” – as if Hamas terrorists and murderers are somehow equal to Israeli hostages held in Gaza. This is moral collapse printed in black and white. pic.twitter.com/4evmgYUIRS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

HonestReporting Success Sees Amanpour Apology

✅ SUCCESS: Thanks to our exposure of her appalling commentary & your help sharing it online, @amanpour has issued an apology 👇 This isn’t the first time she’s had to apologize for her anti-Israel bias. Shame on her for this latest atrocious example.https://t.co/fdJkS8RsGN https://t.co/8MeFGLqxIX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 13, 2025

Greta Thunberg Given a Platform to Lie

Brought to you by Aftonbladet — the Swedish newspaper that in 2009 published a false blood libel story claiming Israeli soldiers were harvesting Palestinians’ organs. So forgive us if we take Greta’s claims with a pinch of salt (organic, of course). https://t.co/72HsJsFIMm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 15, 2025

New York Times Forgets Why Albanese is Unpopular

It’s not her “optimism” that has made UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese unpopular. It’s her antisemitism, apologism for terror, and the inherent bias of her UN position. But that hasn’t stopped @nytimes from publishing this fawning puff piece. https://t.co/Cbmd7wxSkg pic.twitter.com/x5oKQguW7M — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 17, 2025

ABC Platforms Hamas Operative

1/

Here’s Mahmoud Bassal, coordinating the recovery of bodies from under the rubble in Gaza, according to @ABC. Hero? Humanitarian? Or Hamas operative? 🧵 https://t.co/XwC8W4C9Zb pic.twitter.com/Rwhg7u7tJF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2025

New York Times Questions Hamas’ Crimes

Two Israeli soldiers lie dead & more are seriously injured. How much evidence does it take before @nytimes stops treating Hamas crimes as more than an “accusation?” So, NYTimes, stop spitting in the faces of both Israel and your readers and start reporting the facts. pic.twitter.com/OUUaFBRI0m — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 19, 2025

New York Times Glamorizes Anti-Israel Campus Protests

1/

Now that the campus mobs who called for Israel’s destruction and terrorized Jewish students have graduated and can’t find jobs, @nytimes is here to launder their image. We brought the receipts – and the videos show exactly what they were. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ntHqDhbR26 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 22, 2025

New York Times Whitewashes Palestinian Prisoners’ Crimes

1/

If you want to know who the 2,000 Palestinians freed by Israel *actually* were – don’t go looking in this @nytimes piece. It’ll have you thinking Israel just rounded up random civilians. We brought receipts. Footage. Photos. Facts. Here’s what the NYT left out. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WiIISezn8s — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 26, 2025

The Guardian Prints Terrorist Propaganda

“West Bank resistance dies.” Just another day of @guardian printing euphemisms for terrorism. Stop sanitizing violence with propaganda language. pic.twitter.com/dXekoWcie4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 26, 2025

Metro UK Publishes a Glowing Profile of Terror-Supporting Chess Club

You couldn’t make it up. @MetroUK‘s glowing profile of a Palestinian chess club in Lebanon includes photos of arch-terrorists on the club’s wall:

🔫 Oct. 7 massacre architect, Hamas’ Yahya Sinwar

💣 Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah And this “chess club” is even funded by… https://t.co/MuzdHOUQwd pic.twitter.com/tueU5xi87S — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 28, 2025

