Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #17

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Guardian Op-Ed’s Speculative Military Analysis

This is what happens when someone tries to pass himself off as an expert on military affairs. How does Alex de Waal in @guardian know where there were zones of active combat and how does he know what military necessity was at the time of an operation?https://t.co/0ml9XrEPTW pic.twitter.com/JwmwTYYaDu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 1, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

CNN’s Interviewee Isn’t an Impartial Commentator

Reminder to @CNN: Just because someone holds the position of UN Special Rapporteur, it doesn't make them an objective or impartial interviewee when it comes to Israel, as in the case of Michael Fakhri who accuses Israel of "weaponizing Gaza's food supply."https://t.co/fNA9G5yE2b pic.twitter.com/AmfDSe2j9b — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 30, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

NPR Creates Moral Equivalence Between Israeli Hostages and Detained Palestinians

According to @NPR, "One of the biggest sources of anguish for Israeli & Palestinian families… is the large number of hostages & prisoners taken by each side." No, NPR, there is no moral equivalence between Israelis kidnapped by Hamas & Palestinians detained by Israel on… pic.twitter.com/V4OFGZT7V7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 30, 2024

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

CNN’s Cemetery Desecration Charge Turned on Its Head

Only days ago, @CNN accused Israel of desecrating Gazan cemeteries, including Bani Suheila in Khan Younis. Today, the IDF uncovered an attack tunnel under Bani Suheila cemetery with explosives & terrorists inside, as well as an office used by the commander of Hamas’ eastern… https://t.co/h7VT8cLHWr pic.twitter.com/RPokCOc1e3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 29, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Sky News Legitimizes Skewed Tweets

Hey @SkyNews, It's wildly inappropriate and biased of you to embed a tweet referring to "Zionist Media" and "A Zionist occupation army soldier." Your audience deserves fair and balanced coverage.https://t.co/umMlY8W2P5 pic.twitter.com/Y3JazXLq35 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 29, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Why Does The Washington Post Treat Israeli Claims With Such Disdain?

.@washingtonpost can't independently verify Hamas claims either but doesn't seem to treat a lying terrorist org with the same sort of skepticism as official Israeli sources or even released Israeli hostages. Note: In the same article, the Post quotes Gaza health ministry figures… pic.twitter.com/wBrsZoC1IV — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 29, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Wall Street Journal Casually Claims Israel Conducted Strikes on Hospitals

Actually, @WSJ, Israel has said it has conducted strikes on key Hamas infrastructure that the terrorist organization purposely built underneath hospitals, mosques, schools, and homes. Fixed it for you. 😉 https://t.co/N4sp1SJwjS pic.twitter.com/WQnf9SCJGB — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 28, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

LA Times Op-Ed Indulgest in Thinly Veiled Antisemitism

Aside from the slur of labeling Israel a "settler-colonial project," Raz Segal indulges in thinly veiled antisemitism by comparing Israel's creation to the Nazi ideology that wiped out European Jewry. This is what @latimes considers an acceptable opinion piece. Sickening. https://t.co/Rm6ySUu1ui pic.twitter.com/zFfJdgszhk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 28, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

The Observer Turns Israeli Victims Into the Sole Aggressors

The Israeli city of Lod witnessed some of the worst Arab violence against Jews during the May 2021 riots. There shouldn't even be a 'both sides' narrative but @ObserverUK instead turns Lod's Arab population into the sole victims of Jewish extremism. https://t.co/bGoa4rdWK2 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 28, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Associated Press Downplays UNRWA Employees’ Roles in Oct. 7 Massacre

"Allegations of militant ties." Actually, @AP, those allegations included UNRWA employees taking part in the Oct. 7 massacre. That's substantially more than just "militant ties," wouldn't you say?https://t.co/P1PqzlNhOJ pic.twitter.com/gJoDWA61uu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 28, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Newsweek Falsely Claims Israeli ‘Settlements’ Were Attacked on Oct. 7

No @Newsweek, Hamas did not attack Israeli "settlements" on Oct 7. They massacred civilians in communities in the south. Why are you using Hamas terminology to describe the atrocities? https://t.co/kpbanClLIZ pic.twitter.com/MwxZz5YRuA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 25, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

Washington Post Misrepresents BDS

Omar Barghouti has said many times that he rejects Israel's existence, and believes that all of this land should be a Palestinian state. He is not a moderate fighting for rights. Do your due diligence when quoting anyone, @fvinall, @washingtonpost.https://t.co/KIRW0ArBne pic.twitter.com/JQ1J9ErnBR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 24, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

BBC News Says War Simply ‘Broke Out’ on Oct. 7

No, @BBCNews, the war did not simply "break out" on Oct. 7. Why can't you just attribute its outbreak to the Hamas murder, rape and kidnapping rampage or is it really too difficult for the BBC to hold Palestinians responsible for anything?https://t.co/eQAbJTaNwr pic.twitter.com/SqnIuszdBX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 23, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

The Guardian’s Explainer Fails to Explain Two-State Solution

If @guardian readers were expecting an actual "Explainer," they aren't going to get it here. Let's take a look at why not. 🧵https://t.co/HH8HhcVkEA pic.twitter.com/pY0VAOlNHm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 23, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

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Featured image: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90