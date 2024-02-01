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Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #17

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

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HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Guardian Op-Ed’s Speculative Military Analysis

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

CNN’s Interviewee Isn’t an Impartial Commentator

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

NPR Creates Moral Equivalence Between Israeli Hostages and Detained Palestinians

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

CNN’s Cemetery Desecration Charge Turned on Its Head

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Sky News Legitimizes Skewed Tweets

Contact: [email protected]

 

Why Does The Washington Post Treat Israeli Claims With Such Disdain?

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Wall Street Journal Casually Claims Israel Conducted Strikes on Hospitals

Contact: [email protected]

 

LA Times Op-Ed Indulgest in Thinly Veiled Antisemitism

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

The Observer Turns Israeli Victims Into the Sole Aggressors

Contact: [email protected]

 

Associated Press Downplays UNRWA Employees’ Roles in Oct. 7 Massacre

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

Newsweek Falsely Claims Israeli ‘Settlements’ Were Attacked on Oct. 7

Contact: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Misrepresents BDS

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

BBC News Says War Simply ‘Broke Out’ on Oct. 7

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

The Guardian’s Explainer Fails to Explain Two-State Solution

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Featured image: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90

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Picture of Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
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