Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #39

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

BBC News Correspondent Editorializes to Claim Israel Deliberately Targeting Civilians

This isn’t a random Lebanese interviewee claiming Israel is carrying out “inappropriate & indiscriminate attacks” & deliberately targeting civilians. It’s @BBCLinaSinjab, the BBC’s Middle East correspondent. This isn’t impartial reporting, it’s #BBCBias.https://t.co/h7tqSAh782 pic.twitter.com/zambg03ViR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 26, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

LA Times Creates Moral Equivalence Between Hezbollah and Israel

One is a terrorist org whose charter calls for obliterating Israel & its Jewish inhabitants. The other is a sovereign state defending itself from terrorism. So, @latimes, cut the moral equivalence because what drives Hezbollah & Israel is not the same.https://t.co/EMw9RTOoPY pic.twitter.com/fqKboFSNp3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 26, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

The Times of London Legitimizes Hezbollah TV Cameraman as Credible Media Worker

He worked for a terrorist TV station. Why, @thetimes, does he deserve to be legitimized as a credible media worker rather than a part of Hezbollah’s propaganda infrastructure?https://t.co/clNZKpGdXp pic.twitter.com/ooAkZ7jXyX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 26, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

The Times of London Posts Blatantly Ignorant Cartoon

This @thetimes cartoon is just plain ignorant. Over 60,000 Israelis deserve to return to their homes & Hezbollah’s attacks since Oct. 8 need to be stopped. That’s not an issue of personal politics and is supported across the Israeli political spectrum.https://t.co/SLoaF1ZDA9 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 26, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

ABC News Falsely Claims Israel Barring Journalists in Gaza Debunked

“Al Jazeera is the only news network that operates out of Gaza as Israel bars journalists from reporting in the area without IDF permission,” claims @ABC. 1. Many other Arab news networks are operating out of Gaza.

2. Local journalists are reporting from the area & supplying… pic.twitter.com/vrJBbJEFfN — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 25, 2024

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

Washington Post Echoes Hezbollah’s Blame of Israel as Terrorist Organization Fails to Govern

.@washingtonpost reports that because so many Hezbollah terrorists were injured in the pager attacks, there aren’t enough terrorists available to do the things that a functioning state should be responsible for. 🤔 Please make it make sense.https://t.co/D2QvWJgCRh pic.twitter.com/zCxdEmSSI5 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 25, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

CNN Misleads Audience with Biased Agenda

🧵1/ So, @CNN has dedicated thousands of words to what it’s calling the “deadliest day in Lebanon in nearly two decades”—otherwise known as Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets. https://t.co/iPV5803KV2 pic.twitter.com/7b1t0t7UCn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 24, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Associated Press Accuses Israel of Escalating Conflict

Here’s @AP accusing Israel of “escalating” a conflict while it defends itself against relentless Hezbollah attacks. In what world does this pass for objective reporting? https://t.co/tYZw6qqlcm pic.twitter.com/Baz9wBT2gp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 24, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

The Telegraph Distorts War Timeline

Wrong, @Telegraph. Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israel on Oct. 8, only one day after Hamas’ brutal massacres in southern Israel and *before* Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza.https://t.co/eVULdDVapC pic.twitter.com/4DBL2d43Rz — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 24, 2024

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

Washington Post Minimizes Hezbollah Attacks

Rather than state that 150 rockets, cruise missiles & drones were fired into Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning alone, @washingtonpost counts the barrage in “dozens.” Stop minimizing Hezbollah attacks.https://t.co/4LZ36i9Tz6 pic.twitter.com/TiXdLFoJHs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 23, 2024

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

CNN Downplays Hezbollah’s Violence

🛑 Thousands of rockets & drones fired at Israel since Oct. 8.

🛑 Over 60,000 Israelis forced from their homes in the north. This is what @CNN‘s @tamaraqiblawi calls Hezbollah’s “low-level fight on the border” and a “limited confrontation with Israel.”https://t.co/c47lLONfIz pic.twitter.com/gx7341wyAL — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 23, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

The Times of London Runs With the Tit-For-Tat Narrative

Enough with the “tit-for-tat” narrative, @thetimes. Hezbollah initiated hostilities on Oct. 8 and has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. This isn’t a playground spat and there’s no moral equivalence between Hezbollah terror and Israeli responses.https://t.co/hNPzc0gfuf pic.twitter.com/EHN2KBXxqK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 23, 2024

Contact The Times at [email protected]

Sky News Upgrades Palestinian Representative to UK

No, @SkyNews, Zomlot is not the Palestinian “Ambassador to the UK.” He’s the Head of the Palestinian Mission. The UK doesn’t recognize a Palestinian state and therefore Zomlot doesn’t hold the title of Ambassador. Stop upgrading his (un)diplomatic credentials and get it right. https://t.co/GFLPmG6w1e — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 22, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

New York Times Turns Hezbollah Aggression Into a Morally Equivalent Playground Spat

Hey, @nytimes, if you are correctly stating that Hezbollah initiated hostilities, why are you referring to “11 months of tit-for-tat strikes”? This isn’t a playground spat and there’s no moral equivalence between Hezbollah terror and Israeli responses.https://t.co/CGAd8lANFu pic.twitter.com/G9aqI4ZHAt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 22, 2024

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

The Guardian Takes Hamas at Their Word Over Gaza Casualties

When the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims the IDF killed “mostly women & children,” @guardian takes the terrorists at their word. When the IDF – the army of a Western democracy – says the target was a Hamas base, The Guardian questions its veracity.https://t.co/y4TqigFpRc pic.twitter.com/OTBaJWDQAX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 22, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Associated Press Won’t Admit When Terrorists Are Killed

Are these the ‘enormous number of civilian casualties’ you’re talking about, @AP?

Let’s set the record straight: vast majority of those killed in the walkie-talkie/pager attacks were terrorists, as even Hezbollah admits.

Correct this misinformation immediately, @AP pic.twitter.com/9m0iITV5IU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 20, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

LBC Host Goes on Ignorant Diatribe

“If this is still about hostages… why is he [Netanyahu] now attacking a completely different enemy [Hezbollah] in a completely different region who, at this point in history, haven’t taken any hostages whatsoever?” asks @mrjamesob on @LBC, ending an 11-minute diatribe.… pic.twitter.com/1U9OnVG4iu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 19, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Has a Problem With Israeli Self-Defense

Is there any Israeli form of self-defense or response to terrorists that @guardian would find legal and acceptable? Probably not.https://t.co/NLJuhO8dsO pic.twitter.com/Z2cgweT5nb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 19, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

ABC Australia Misses Out the Vital Context

Hey, @ABC, you forgot to mention that this was a funeral for deceased members of Hezbollah.https://t.co/gJJ742WD8U pic.twitter.com/XF7WwiRXur — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 19, 2024

Fill in ABC News Australia’s complaint form: https://www.abc.net.au/contact/complain.htm

LA Times Makes a False Moral Equivalence

No, @latimes, these are not two morally equivalent sides “exchanging regular rocket fire.” Hezbollah initiated hostilities on Oct. 8 & has fired thousands of rockets at Israeli communities in the north. Israel has responded by targeting the terrorists.https://t.co/xVWcqMwlyA pic.twitter.com/W7Hm96YZFp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 19, 2024

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

