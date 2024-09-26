fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #39

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 6 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real time during this period.

 

BBC News Correspondent Editorializes to Claim Israel Deliberately Targeting Civilians

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

LA Times Creates Moral Equivalence Between Hezbollah and Israel

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

The Times of London Legitimizes Hezbollah TV Cameraman as Credible Media Worker

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

The Times of London Posts Blatantly Ignorant Cartoon

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

ABC News Falsely Claims Israel Barring Journalists in Gaza Debunked

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

 

Washington Post Echoes Hezbollah’s Blame of Israel as Terrorist Organization Fails to Govern

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

CNN Misleads Audience with Biased Agenda

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

Associated Press Accuses Israel of Escalating Conflict

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Telegraph Distorts War Timeline

Open Contact Us form and select Editorial from the dropdown option: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/contact-us

 

Washington Post Minimizes Hezbollah Attacks

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

CNN Downplays Hezbollah’s Violence

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

 

The Times of London Runs With the Tit-For-Tat Narrative

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

Sky News Upgrades Palestinian Representative to UK

Contact: [email protected]

 

New York Times Turns Hezbollah Aggression Into a Morally Equivalent Playground Spat

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

The Guardian Takes Hamas at Their Word Over Gaza Casualties

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Associated Press Won’t Admit When Terrorists Are Killed

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

LBC Host Goes on Ignorant Diatribe

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Guardian Has a Problem With Israeli Self-Defense

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

ABC Australia Misses Out the Vital Context

Fill in ABC News Australia’s complaint form: https://www.abc.net.au/contact/complain.htm

 

LA Times Makes a False Moral Equivalence

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

 

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Hadar Tennenberg
Hadar Tennenberg
Born in New Jersey, Hadar Tennenberg moved to Israel in 2015. She is currently a law student at Reichman University, pursuing an LL.B. and a B.A. in Government. Hadar served in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, working with both Israeli and international media, and has held various roles across the fields of diplomacy, Israel advocacy, and communications.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content