▶ Media Distort the Truth: Israel Targets Hezbollah, Not Lebanon – What They’re Hiding

The headlines scream about “Israel bombing Lebanon,” but what they miss is that Israel is targeting Hezbollah, a terror group backed by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Since October 8, Hezbollah has fired nearly 9,000 rockets, killing 46 Israelis and displacing over 70,000 people.

This isn’t escalation—it’s defense. The media needs to start reporting the full picture.

HonestReporting Staff
