Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #46

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference.

CNN Quotes Disputed Palestinian Casualty Figure as Fact

The Palestinian casualty figure is: ▪️Disputed and has been debunked

▪️Supplied by Hamas

▪️Fails to differentiate between combatants and civilians That doesn’t, however, stop @CNN from casually tossing the number into a story as fact. pic.twitter.com/MY5ScxcjC8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 19, 2024

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Irish Times Incites With Inflammatory Misinformation

No, @IrishTimes, seven in 10 of the Gazan dead are not women and children. This claim is based on a partial sample of verified deaths and not on the alleged total number of casualties.@kathysheridanIT, stop inciting your readers with inflammatory misinformation. pic.twitter.com/rYaQILwyaP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 18, 2024

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

BBC News is Worried About Engagement on Terrorist-Affiliated News Outlets

Which “news outlets” might those be, @BBCNews? Hamas-run Shehab News? Al-Aqsa Media Network? The fake-news machine Wafa? Do tell us WHY you’re so worried about their declining reach—inquiring minds would love to know. https://t.co/mela4N4ftf pic.twitter.com/5hzI8oEzk4 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 18, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

ABC News Claims Israel Targets Schools and Children

No, @ABC, Israel does not target Gaza schools, nor does it target children. The IDF is targeting terrorists who hide inside civilian infrastructure, including schools. To suggest otherwise is tantamount to a blood libel. pic.twitter.com/EcNxdxuJWE — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 17, 2024

Fill in the ABC News Feedback Form: https://support.abc.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003079511

Associated Press Cites Hamas’ Casualty Figures After They’ve Been Debunked

For @AP: ▪️CREDIBLE: Debunked Gazan casualty figures and disputed claims over the numbers of women and children provided by Hamas.

▪️NO EVIDENCE: Number of terrorists killed provided by the IDF. Why does AP trust Hamas terrorists over the IDF? pic.twitter.com/ySyISc0nCx — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 17, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Daily Mail Creates Name of Fake Bomb to Villanize Israel

We cant believe we need to say this, but… there’s no such thing as an earthquake bomb. Israel targeted weapons stockpiles. The intense explosions are indicative of the quantity and power of those weapons. https://t.co/4xO2NPzBNS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 16, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

The Guardian Leaves Out Key Detail: The Journalist Targeted Was a Terrorist

▪️Hamas runs the Gazan civil emergency center.

▪️Israel confirmed Ahmed Al-Louh to be an Islamic Jihad commander. But @guardian isn’t interested in giving its readers the full story. pic.twitter.com/VZpjOTyJD7 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 16, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

The Guardian Platforms Supporter of Palestinian Terrorism

Trust @guardian to platform someone who argues in favor of Palestinian “armed struggle” i.e. terrorism. And before you believe him when he says “This, of course, does not mean targeting civilians,” see his Substack below for his reaction to Oct. 7. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Aj2IplU5yg — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 15, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Washington Post Presents Best Image of The Year Without Context

They weren’t just 10 “people,” @washingtonpost. They were children. Murdered by Hezbollah who were firing at Israel. If this is one of your best images of 2024, at least do justice to the caption and give it the context it deserves. pic.twitter.com/vGS04jRBqL — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 15, 2024

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

The Guardian Refers to Hamas As “Leaders of the Palestinian Resistance”

“Hamas, the leaders of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.” When it comes to deference to terrorist organizations, it’s sometimes impossible to tell the difference between @guardian and Al Jazeera. pic.twitter.com/g2Mn0Az8bn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 12, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Antisemitism in Australia Not Considered as Such by The Independent

No, @Independent, it’s more than just a case of anti-Israel graffiti. It was an attack aimed squarely at Jews in a neighborhood of Sydney. That makes it, by definition, antisemitic. So why is “antisemitic” in scare quotes? https://t.co/LHthC2XP3K pic.twitter.com/89hasMCfUn — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 11, 2024

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

The Guardian Gives Terrorist Supporter’s Work a Star Review

Trust @guardian to write a gushing review of Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer’s work. Here’s a reminder of his ugly past. ⬇️ And some “highlights” from The Guardian’s story. 🧵 https://t.co/wwkvUZaIy8 pic.twitter.com/nKv6dsZPrp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 11, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

