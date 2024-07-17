▶️ Israelis Are Not “White European Settlers”

❌ Debunking the “White Settler” Myth ❌
Israeli Jews are not “white European settlers.” Jews are the indigenous people of Israel with a 3,000-year history in the land. Claims to the contrary are ahistorical and antisemitic.
We uncover the truth behind this harmful myth. pic.twitter.com/mUNUhMUROd
— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 17, 2024
Israeli Jews are not “white European settlers.” Jews are the indigenous people of Israel with a 3,000-year history in the land. Claims to the contrary are ahistorical and antisemitic.
We uncover the truth behind this harmful myth.