Mamdani’s Wife Liked Posts Celebrating October 7. Why Didn’t the Media Ask Harder Questions?

Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, reportedly liked multiple Instagram posts celebrating Hamas’ October 7 attack and promoting “resistance.”

Mamdani declined to address the substance of the posts, saying his wife is a private individual with no official role.

Critics say muted media coverage highlights a double standard compared with scrutiny applied to pro-Israel figures and their families.

A report by Jewish Insider has sparked political controversy in New York after revealing that Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, liked several Instagram posts in the hours and days following Hamas’ October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel. The reaction from the mayor and the muted response from parts of the media have raised questions about standards of scrutiny in news coverage.

Jewish Insider exposed that Duwaji liked posts on Instagram that celebrated the Hamas assault and framed it as “resistance.” One post showed individuals standing on what appeared to be a captured Israeli military vehicle with the caption “resisting apartheid since 1948.” Another featured an image of a bulldozer breaching the Gaza-Israel border fence with the caption “breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation, October 7, 2023.”

The report also stated that Duwaji liked posts calling on supporters to back “Palestinian resistance” and attend a New York protest the day after the attack. Another post she engaged with contained the slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

In response to the revelations, Mamdani did not directly address the substance of the posts. Nor did he condemn them or his wife’s conduct. Instead, he said that his wife is a private person who holds no official role in his administration or campaign.

The episode quickly gained traction on social media and in political circles. Commentators and journalists like the Free Press’ Olivia Reingold highlighted the posts and a far wider pattern of radical anti-Israel posts, suggesting that public figures should face scrutiny over the views and public activity of those close to them.

Guys that post was just the tip of the iceberg, I found 70+ radical anti-Israel posts liked by Rama Duwaji, wife of Zohran Mamdani. One calls October 7 a “mass rape hoax.” https://t.co/ogwZfweh4v — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) March 7, 2026

At the same time, the story has also sparked debate about media coverage and standards.

Observers noted that some major outlets that have previously examined the social media activity of pro-Israel officials or figures connected to Israel have not shown the same level of investigative attention to the Mamdani story. A widely shared post by opinion writer Joel M. Petlin pointed out that The New York Times had previously reported critically on the pro-Israel social media activity of an official’s wife but had not pursued comparable scrutiny in this case.

What’s infuriating about this story is not the fact that Mayor Mamdani’s wife supports the Oct 7th massacre. We obviously knew they both do. What’s infuriating is that the NY Times revealed that Congressman Dan Goldman’s wife supports Israel, and he was forced to publicly… https://t.co/zzTadIRTwp pic.twitter.com/4SvOgMtARR — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 6, 2026

The NYTimes has also whitewashed the contents of the posts liked by Mamdani’s wife, by labeling them as “support for the Palestinian cause.” In reality, these posts called for and celebrated the murder of Jews.

No, @nytimes, social media posts

❌celebrating the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel;

❌supporting protests against Israel the day after the massacre

are not “support for the Palestinian cause.” They are support for Hamas. That’s not pro-Palestinian. That’s pro-terror. pic.twitter.com/cCowbt0DNA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 7, 2026

The contrast has fueled accusations of a double standard in how politically sensitive issues related to Israel and Hamas are covered. When individuals connected to Israeli institutions express controversial views, major outlets often pursue the story aggressively. Yet when the controversy involves content appearing to praise Hamas’ October 7 attack, the same level of follow-up reporting can be harder to find.

The controversy surrounding Mamdani’s wife illustrates a broader challenge facing media organizations: maintaining consistent standards of scrutiny regardless of political context.

As the story continues to circulate online, the key issues remain straightforward. When a public figure’s close family member publicly engages with posts celebrating a terrorist attack, it warrants deeper scrutiny. And that scrutiny should apply evenly across the political spectrum.

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s wife’s voice has not been heard. She did not apologize, and no media outlet questioned her silence.

As the political fallout in New York continues, the global media should be asking harder questions.

