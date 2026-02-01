No, the IDF Did Not Accept Hamas’ Gaza Casualty Figures

Key Takeaways:

Headlines claiming the IDF “accepted” Hamas’ 70,000 death toll stemmed from an anonymous briefing remark—not official data—and were later clarified by the IDF as not reflecting its position, yet the narrative spread globally before the correction.

Hamas’ published figures lump together combatants, civilians, natural deaths, and deaths caused by Hamas itself, with no breakdown—embedding an estimated ~11,000 natural deaths, ~1,000 errors, and ~4,000 internal or misfire-related killings that are routinely attributed to Israel.

Reconstructing the data shows roughly 25,000 Hamas fighters killed and about 36,000 civilians—a civilian-to-combatant ratio of around 1.5:1—undercutting claims of indiscriminate slaughter and revealing how unexamined casualty headlines distort the reality of the war.

“Israeli military reportedly acknowledges 70,000 killed in Gaza after previously casting doubt on health ministry’s count,” reads CNN’s headline, claiming that the IDF had “acknowledged in a briefing to Israeli journalists that approximately 70,000 Palestinians were killed during the war in Gaza and that the figures from the health ministry in the enclave are largely accurate.”

Variations of this claim – each alleging that the Israeli military had now accepted Hamas’ casualty figures – quickly appeared across major outlets, including Reuters, the BBC, The Guardian, and The Times.

The claim spread just as rapidly on social media. Familiar anti-Israel detractors seized on the headlines as supposed proof that Israel had been lying throughout the war about civilian casualties. Mehdi Hasan, for example, treated the figure as vindication – conveniently overlooking that he had previously accused Israel of killing more than 100,000 Gazans, a far larger number than the one he now accepts.

Piers Morgan also amplified the claim, reposting a link to Haaretz’s report and declaring: “For over 2yrs, most of my pro-Israel guests have angrily denied the Gaza Health Ministry’s casualty numbers and said they were wildly exaggerated. Now, the IDF has accepted they’re accurate.”

Shortly afterward, the Israeli military issued a clarification of sorts. Responding directly to Morgan, IDF spokesperson Nadav Shoshani wrote on X that “the details published do not reflect official IDF data. Any publication or report on this matter will be released through official and orderly channels.”

The IDF clarifies that the details published do not reflect official IDF data.

Any publication or report on this matter will be released through official and orderly channels. https://t.co/m9EawBLT0R — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) January 30, 2026

The statement indicated that the Israeli military had not treated Hamas’ casualty figures as official data.

The entire “IDF backs Hamas figures” storyline traces back to remarks attributed to an unnamed source in a background briefing, not an authorized spokesperson or casualty-data expert, and not intended to be treated as official validation of Hamas’ numbers.

Yet even as that false claim raced across headlines, it obscured the far more substantive issue. The question was never whether Hamas’ number was “accepted.” It was not. The question is what that number actually contains – who was killed, by whom, and under what circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Behind the Figures

The most comprehensive forensic examination of Gaza’s casualty figures has been conducted by HonestReporting board member Salo Aizenberg, who has analyzed death lists released by Gaza’s Ministry of Health throughout the war. His latest detailed breakdown of the 70,000 claim can be found here:

🧵Gaza Fatality Update Jan 2026. The chart below summarizes the latest fatality estimate based on Hamas’ most recent reported numbers. Key points: natural deaths are included in the total count and thousands of combatant losses are excluded. Full explanation below. 1/ pic.twitter.com/YFGuA6RYaC — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) January 26, 2026

To summarize Aizenberg’s findings: Hamas’ Ministry of Health reports 70,125 deaths, but its lists make no distinction between civilians and combatants, nor between war deaths and natural deaths, or IDF-caused deaths and those caused by Hamas or other internal actors. While the absence of combatant identification is often acknowledged in media coverage, the latter categories are largely ignored, as though natural deaths and internal violence simply ceased to exist during two years of war in Gaza.

Natural deaths are therefore embedded in the total. Gaza averaged roughly 6,800 natural and infant deaths per year before the war. In 2025, Hamas acknowledged that some listed deaths were natural, yet it has never separated them out. A conservative estimate places around 11,000 natural deaths inside the headline figure.

Errors and anomalies also remain, including misidentifications, individuals killed in previous conflicts, and patients who left Gaza for medical treatment but were later listed as dead. These account for an estimated 1,000 deaths.

After removing natural deaths and residual errors, roughly 58,000 deaths remain plausibly war-related.

Not all of those deaths were caused by Israel. Documented Hamas executions, internal violence, aid-riot shootings, and misfired rockets account for an estimated 4,000 deaths that are routinely attributed to the IDF.

Further Reading: Debunked Hamas Casualty Figures and Their Impact on Reporting

Hamas’ own published data further reveals a striking 3:1 ratio of combat-age men to women among the dead – strong demographic evidence of extensive combatant losses rather than indiscriminate civilian killing.

The IDF estimates that approximately 25,000 Hamas and allied fighters have been killed, a figure consistent with battlefield outcomes and Hamas’ documented emergency recruitment. Thousands of combatant deaths never appeared on Hamas’ lists at all.

Reconstructing the data yields roughly 61,000 deaths attributable to IDF action: about 25,000 combatants and 36,000 civilians – a breakdown that stands in sharp contrast to claims of indiscriminate or overwhelming civilian slaughter.

Why 70,000 Sounds Familiar

There is a bitter irony in the media’s sudden insistence that Hamas’ death tolls must have been “reliable all along,” given that just over a year earlier – in January 2025 – many of the same outlets were already promoting claims that 70,000 or more Gazans had been killed.

Those earlier claims were driven not by Hamas itself, but by model-based “excess mortality” estimates published in The Lancet – a journal that, over the course of the war, has repeatedly platformed wildly speculative casualty modeling related to Gaza. One such study estimated 64,260 “traumatic injury deaths” between October 7, 2023 and June 30, 2024. At the time, Gaza’s Hamas-run Ministry of Health was reporting just over 37,000 deaths.

CNN, which is now suggesting that Israel has somehow backtracked in questioning Hamas’ data, seized on these estimates in January 2025, reporting that Gaza’s death toll could be “significantly higher” than the ministry’s figures, based on a claimed 41% undercount. Reuters reported this. So did The New York Times and NBC News.

The point is not that the same number has reappeared, but that the underlying narrative has remained constant, even as its source has shifted, without any scrutiny of what the figures actually measure, assume, or exclude.

The figure did not suddenly become meaningful or unusually high this year. More than a year earlier, it was already being invoked, from a different source, to advance the same conclusion: that Israel had caused overwhelming civilian casualties.

That is the through-line. Throughout the war, figures supplied by Hamas, and estimates derived from them, have been treated as presumptively credible, with little effort to interrogate them.

Three Things to Remember

Hamas’s headline number collapses all deaths together – combatants, civilians, natural deaths, and internal killings – and attributes them all to Israel. Roughly 25,000 of those killed were fighters , and thousands more deaths were not caused by Israel at all. The civilian-to-combatant death ratio is about 1.5:1, meaning roughly one and a half civilians were killed for every combatant – a figure that reflects substantial combatant losses and is low by the standards of modern urban warfare.

That – not the distorted headlines – is what the “70,000” figure actually tells us.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!