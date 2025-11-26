Shared Hatred Drives Antisemitism Across the Political Spectrum

Key Takeaways:

Both the far right and far left increasingly promote the same “Jewish supremacy” conspiracy theory, casting Jews and Israel as uniquely powerful and responsible for global problems.

Influencers and activists across the political spectrum – from Joe Rogan guests to Mohammad El-Kurd, Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, and online pro-Palestinian figures – amplify antisemitic tropes portraying Jews or “Zionists” as controlling U.S. politics and society.

This shared rhetoric now extends to Holocaust revisionism and Hitler sanitization, revealing how modern antisemitism disguises itself as moral critique while seeking to delegitimize Jewish identity and the Jewish state.

There has long been a concerted effort to cloak the hatred of Jews as a righteous movement. The belief that the world would be a better place if the Jewish people just blended in a little bit more, gave up key aspects of their identity, and essentially altogether stopped being Jewish, has roots dating back centuries.

This paradigm continues to exist today. The Jewish people worldwide are held to standards that no other people are held to. They are told that their identity and their connection to their land – if they are even granted the acknowledgement of their inherent connection to Israel in the first place – is the source of malignancy. If the Jewish people could only give this up, as the claim goes, society would be fixed.

Just as this prejudice has existed throughout time, it also knows no political boundaries. Both extreme left and right-wing activists and influencers online have indulged in this specific form of Jew hatred.

Jewish Supremacy and Political Conspiracies

The belief that Jews exercise some form of control over the West, and particularly American politics, existed long before the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023. After the attacks, however, blaming the Jewish people as the perpetrators of not only the war but also other societal issues globally became more visible.

On the right, this has become a persistent topic in podcasts. On The Joe Rogan Show, Ian Caroll, an anti-Israel conspiracy theorist – who has previously claimed the U.S. is controlled by a “Zionist mafia” – was interviewed in March 2025. During the conversation, Rogan provided Caroll with a platform for unadulterated antisemitic rhetoric, including the claim that Israel was tied to a “Jewish mob.” Rogan at one point acknowledged, “What’s interesting is you can talk about this now, post-Oct. 7, post-Gaza.”

Similarly, on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Dan Bilzerian, yet another anti-Israel right-wing conspiracy theorist, claimed that “Jewish supremacy is the greatest threat to the world today.”

It is no surprise that Jewish supremacy comments are coming from extreme right-wing spaces. In 2024, 75% of white supremacist propaganda in the U.S. had anti-Israel or anti-Zionist messaging on it. Of all incidents reported, Israel-related antisemitic incidents accounted for more than fifty percent. Still, the vast majority of American Jews describe themselves as connected to Israel.

Yet, the comments about Jewish supremacy are not confined to the far right. Left-wing pro-Palestinian activists, such as Mohammad El-Kurd, express the same belief.

We need to have an honest conversation about Jewish Supremacy — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) November 13, 2025

El-Kurd claims that he doesn’t mean Jewish supremacy in a “weird Islamist way,” but rather he claims it to be the “belief that antisemitism is a unique form of evil that is more morally urgent than all other kinds of racism.”

But the undeniable rise in antisemitism is absolutely an urgent matter. It is not because Jews are morally superior to other minorities as El-Kurd implies, but because they do face a consistent and unique form of hatred.

Another activist, Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, excitedly agreed with El-Kurd’s statement, saying that “Jewish exceptionalism can drive Jewish supremacy.” Interestingly, Aladwan has recently argued that the pro-Palestinian movement should never have been aligned with the left and is actually a “fundamentally right-wing” movement because its “motivations are rooted in nationalism, religious faith, and cultural preservation” – values historically rooted in conservative society.

El-Kurd argued that this assertion was “both historically inaccurate and categorically wrong.” Yet it brings the pro-Palestinian activist space to an interesting crossroads of identity politics. This tension exposes a deeper ideological confusion within pro-Palestinian activism. While its rhetoric has long been packaged as progressive, many of its core motivations align more closely with right-wing frameworks.

What is certain is that both the far left and the far right share the underlying belief in a supposed “Jewish supremacy” which casts Jews and the Jewish state as simultaneously in control of society and the source of society’s problems. It is a narrative that transcends political labels and ultimately unites these disparate factions.

The Jewish supremacy claim is often cloaked in the conspiracy theory that Zionists are in control of the U.S. Self-proclaimed “ex-Israeli, anti-Zionist,” Alon Mizrahi, has claimed that “Zionists rule your civilization,” which resulted in Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress. He went on to suggest that Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes will be next. Greene’s stepping down from Congress has nothing to do with a Zionist or Israeli plot to control the U.S., but more to do with her own extreme messaging.

Nick Fuentes has similarly asserted that no matter whether someone identifies with the right or the left, they are unable to criticize Israel, as it is the one group “outside accountability” in cancel culture. Because of this supposed control over American politicians, Fuentes believes that anyone who disagrees with Israel or the Jewish people will lose their platform or career, due to the Jewish people’s supposed power in American society.

Tucker Carlson, beyond hosting Nick Fuentes on his podcast, has also defended Fuentes’s supposed analysis that Israel controls U.S. politics, saying that anyone who disagrees with this control is called a Nazi and shut down.

Unsurprisingly, pro-Palestinian activist Guy Christensen – known as YourFavoriteGuy online – has made similar claims that the “Zionist machine” redefined antisemitism to include criticism of Israel, and fired anyone in the U.S. Congress who disagreed with Israel. What Christensen ignores is that the IHRA definition of antisemitism – the most widely recognized definition worldwide – explicitly states that criticism of Israel comparable to that leveled at any country is not considered antisemitic.

This Jewish power trope that once belonged primarily to white supremacist discourse now circulates freely on the left, uniting two ideological opposites through a shared conspiratorial framework. As such, a narrative bridge is being forged that connects the far right and far left.

When these activists eventually face the consequences of their antisemitic beliefs, it won’t be because of supposed Jewish control over them, but rather the predictable outcome of this dangerous rhetoric.

Sanitization of Hitler and the Nazis

Beyond conspiracy theories, the sanitizing of Hitler and the Nazi regime has spread to infect both the far left and far right.

On a now-deleted episode of the Fresh & Fit podcast, guests discussed how the “Jews were up to something so the Germans wanted to take them out” and Hitler “was trying to save the world.”

“What if the Jews did something to the Germans”, “Hitler was trying to save the world”, “How do we take [the Jews] down?”, “Genocide.” This isn’t 1940s Germany — it’s a 2025 podcast. Suzette, a recent culinary high school grad from south Florida goes full Nazi and Pompano-based… pic.twitter.com/BU0jsB4dWF — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 24, 2025

Tucker Carlson, while claiming not to support Hitler, has similarly made revisionist statements about the Nazis, recently condemning the 1944 assassination attempt on Hitler and suggesting that killing him would have been an un-Christian act. By framing the assassination as morally questionable, Carlson obscures historical reality and lends moral equivocation to one of history’s greatest crimes.

This revisionism is not confined to online spaces. Copies of Mein Kampf have been found in Hamas bases in the Gaza Strip, underscoring how extremist narratives about Hitler continue to circulate globally and influence multiple ideological movements.

Never again is NOW. IDF forces discovered a copy of Hitler’s infamous book “Mein Kampf”—translated into Arabic—in a child’s bedroom used as a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza. The book was discovered among the personal belongings of one of the terrorists, featuring annotations and… pic.twitter.com/XMOE3jgKmm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2023

Jew-hatred has become a morally righteous act for those who indulge in it. Whether on the right or the left of the political spectrum, antisemitism disguises itself as a just cause, pleading with the world to make changes to improve society. But the changes it asks the world to make are much more insidious. They seek to dismantle the legitimacy of Jewish identity, erase support for the Jewish state, and normalize the scapegoating of the Jewish people for societal problems. Under the guise of morality, this rhetoric spreads hate while masquerading as virtue, making it all the more dangerous and difficult to confront.

