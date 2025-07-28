“Take the Jews Down”: Why Pro-Hitler Fresh&Fit Podcast With Millions of Views Can’t Be Ignored

On a now-deleted episode of the massively popular Fresh & Fit podcast, a panel of guests openly joked about genocide, praised Hitler, and called for the killing of Jews. The host laughed along. No pushback. It was, however briefly, streamed, shared, and monetized for millions.

In a clip from the episode, revealed by Canary Mission, the host Myron “Fit” Gaines asks his guests: “So what do you guys think about Hitler?”

What follows is beyond repugnant.

One guest responds, “The Holocaust was the only way he can take out a huge population, like a huge amount of Jews, all in one setting.”

Another chimes in: “How do we take them down?”

A third offers the answer: “Gotta kill the motherfu*ers.”

And Gaines? Laughing. Smiling. Delighted to be hosting a roundtable on the mass murder of Jews.

And yet, the episode is not isolated, but part of a broader pattern. Podcasts like Fresh & Fit utilize long-form conversations with minimal editorial oversight. Guests are allowed to propagate conspiracy theories unchecked, and hosts neither challenge nor fact‑check. All under the guise of self-improvement, fitness or life advice.

“What if the Jews did something to the Germans”, “Hitler was trying to save the world”, “How do we take [the Jews] down?”, “Genocide.” This isn’t 1940s Germany — it’s a 2025 podcast. Suzette, a recent culinary high school grad from south Florida goes full Nazi and Pompano-based… pic.twitter.com/BU0jsB4dWF — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 24, 2025

Related Reading: Inside the Podcasting Wild West: How the ‘Manosphere,’ Joe Rogan & Tucker Carlson Stream Holocaust Denial, the ‘Jewish Question’ & 9/11 Conspiracies to Millions

It doesn’t matter who the guests were – culinary high school grad, exotic dancer, or Instagram micro-influencer. What matters is that they were given uninterrupted airtime on a hugely influential platform.

The Mainstreaming of Hate

Fresh & Fit has built a massive audience, particularly among young men drawn to its mix of dating advice, self-improvement, and “real talk” commentary.

The podcast regularly features extremist voices, including white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Media Matters reports that in multiple episodes, host Myron Gaines claimed Fresh & Fit is “the biggest platform that’s talking about the JQ,” a reference to the “Jewish Question,” a cornerstone of Nazi-era antisemitic propaganda.

In blatant violation of IHRA antisemitism guidelines, the show has used cash register sound effects when discussing Jews and displayed visual caricatures mocking Jewish features. More recently, Canary Mission exposed a clip of Gaines performing the Nazi salute while expressing support for Hitler.

But editorial negligence is only part of the problem. The real danger lies in the packaging.

Fresh & Fit delivers antisemitic propaganda under the guise of “real talk.” When hosts like Gaines nod along or laugh at Holocaust denial, they normalize hate as if it were just free thought. And when that hatred is framed as confidence, rebellion, or truth-telling, it becomes easier for a mostly younger audience to absorb and repeat it.

This case is not about fringe radicals hiding on anonymous forums. It is about slick, media-savvy influencers spreading hate through lifestyle content – and getting rewarded for it.

Platforms Are Still Enabling It

Fresh & Fit may be grotesque, but it has reach. With 1.57 million YouTube subscribers and thousands of videos racking up hundreds of millions of views in total, Gaines and Weekes are highly visible, profitable, and troublingly influential.

While YouTube demonetized the show for “repeated violations,” the channel remains active and continues to grow its audience. It links to merchandise stores, outside subscription services, and unmoderated clips that circulate widely on TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Despite the demonetization, YouTube continues to benefit. These videos drive traffic, keep users engaged, and feed the recommendation algorithm – all of which serve YouTube’s financial interests.

On Rumble, the numbers are even more concerning. Fresh & Fit has over 370,000 subscribers, and because of Rumble’s ad-revenue model, episodes that receive hundreds of thousands of views can generate tens of thousands of dollars in income. That revenue includes content featuring open antisemitic hate.

And it doesn’t stop there. Gaines has begun appearing in more mainstream arenas, including shows like Piers Morgan Uncensored. After one such appearance, where Gaines debated Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, reaction videos appeared with titles such as “PIERS MORGAN & MYRON GAINES OWN RABBI SHMULEY!” and “Myron Gaines DESTROYS Rabbi Shmuley in FREE SPEECH Debate?” Morgan’s original video has over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

This is no longer a fringe internet phenomenon. It is the slow and steady mainstreaming of literal Nazi ideas, disguised as free speech, self-improvement, or men’s empowerment.

HonestReporting has flagged this danger before, including spotlighting the pervasive antisemitism on shows like The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world’s most popular podcasts. And we’ve seen results. After consistent pressure, Meta removed anti-Israel influencer Jackson Hinkle from its platforms for spreading antisemitic and pro-terror propaganda.

YouTube, Rumble, and the Price of Silence

It’s not just that Fresh & Fit exists. It’s that platforms host, amplify, and profit from it, even after repeated violations.

We don’t need vague outrage. We need direct action.

Here’s what you can do:

Email Rumble and YouTube today. Ask why they continue to host and promote a podcast where Hitler is praised and Jews are openly dehumanized, in clear violation of their own hate speech policies.

This isn’t just “content.” It’s antisemitic propaganda. And it’s reaching millions.

Let’s make sure those enabling it are held accountable.

