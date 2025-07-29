▶ Hamas Caught On Camera Feasting — So Why Didn’t Major News Outlets Cover It?

While Gazan civilians above ground suffer from severe hunger, terrorists underground are feasting. Last week, the Israeli Foreign Ministry released shocking footage showing Hamas terrorists enjoying a meal of dates, bananas, rice, and meat in the tunnels beneath Gaza. Despite the compelling nature of this video, it didn’t make it to the websites or social media feeds of major outlets like The New York Times, Reuters, and AFP.

It’s not as if they missed it. This footage, published on X (formerly Twitter), were undoubtedly seen by every foreign correspondent or Jerusalem bureau chief. They made the deliberate choice to ignore it.

This incident raises significant questions about media bias and the portrayal of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. Besides the eyebrow-raising nature of the footage, worthy of a “clickbait headline,” it is also informative and should at least impact the framing of the situation in Gaza.

By ignoring this footage, these outlets are sending a message: this doesn’t matter to us. If they’re avoiding sharing such impactful content, what else are they leaving out from their coverage of the conflict?