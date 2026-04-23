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Show But Don’t Tell: Media Erase Hezbollah’s Presence in Lebanon

Key Takeaways: When international outlets present videos and photos of Lebanese families returning to their homes in the south, they are often accompanied by Hezbollah flags, posters, and paraphernalia. These visuals display the extent to…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Key Takeaways:

  • When international outlets present videos and photos of Lebanese families returning to their homes in the south, they are often accompanied by Hezbollah flags, posters, and paraphernalia.
  • These visuals display the extent to which Hezbollah has embedded itself in society. But the media do not provide any context as to what a Hezbollah stronghold means and why these families are holding Hezbollah paraphernalia.
  • When the reporting omits vital context, it obscures the nature of the war Israel is fighting in southern Lebanon and the need to secure its border region.


As the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect, thousands of Lebanese began returning to their villages in the south. Despite Israeli military warnings not to return to areas south of the Litani River, roads quickly filled with displaced civilians heading home.


But this was not just a story of return.


Alongside the crowds came a flood of Hezbollah flags, paraphernalia, and posters of “martyrs,” including former leader Hassan Nasrallah — unmistakable symbols of the terror group’s entrenched presence.


Yet much of the international media simply looked away.


CNN, via Reuters, broadcast footage framed as a heartwarming homecoming. But in the 45-second clip, Hezbollah propaganda saturates nearly every frame — flags, posters, symbols — all left entirely unmentioned in both the video and accompanying text.





The same pattern repeated across outlets, including BBC, The Guardian, NBC, and The Washington Post. Images of returning residents were presented without context — stripped of the very details that explain the reality on the ground.


But visuals are not neutral. They reveal who controls the space, what narratives dominate, and how power is exercised. When media outlets omit that context, they don’t simplify the story — they distort it.





This failure is even more glaring in environments shaped by terrorist control. As previously documented, Hezbollah influences the conditions under which journalists can operate. That reality makes context not optional, but essential.


Yet The New York Times also glossed over the visible Hezbollah presence, failing to connect the imagery to the group’s dominance in the area.





Even the most basic implications are ignored. Hezbollah flags waved by children, posters glorifying militants, and the normalization of terror symbolism are all treated as irrelevant or simply invisible along with Hezbollah’s use of human shields.


This is not an oversight. It is a narrative choice.


By stripping away the context of Hezbollah’s presence, coverage presents Israeli actions as arbitrary and disproportionate, rather than responses to an entrenched terrorist infrastructure embedded within civilian areas.


None of this denies that civilians live in southern Lebanon. But portraying these communities without acknowledging the environment in which they exist produces a fundamentally incomplete picture.


Media outlets frequently refer to “Hezbollah strongholds.” But without explaining what that means, the term becomes hollow.


A stronghold is not just an area of support. It is a space where Hezbollah exerts control across civilian, social, economic, and military life, embedding itself within everyday infrastructure and blurring the line between civilian and combatant environments.


Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has worked to export its ideology to Lebanon, building Hezbollah into a powerful proxy force. The group has systematically undermined Lebanon’s state institutions while entrenching itself deeply in the south and Beirut’s suburbs.


That is the reality viewers are not being shown.


Because visuals without context don’t clarify the story — they conceal it.


 


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									Image Credit: – Adnan Abidi/Reuters
– Elif Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images
								

				

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
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					Picture of Sharon Levy
				
			
			

									
						

							Sharon Levy						

					
				
									

						Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.					

				
							

		

						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

							

								

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

						

						

				

				

				

							

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			

							

							

					

				

						

							

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

		

					

					

				

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

				

							
			

												

					

					
					
					
											
					
									

			

		
						

				

				

				

																
															
															

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

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