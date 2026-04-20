The Story No One Wanted to Touch: Hamas Exploits Gaza’s Women

Key Takeaways:

Gaza women say Hamas terrorists and charity workers forced them into sex for food, a story most global media won’t touch.

While unverified claims about Israel go viral, documented testimonies implicating Hamas are met with silence.

The real journalism is coming from a group of Gaza reporters risking their lives — not the Instagram voices in Hamas press vests being amplified abroad.

An exclusive report published on Sunday (April 18) in the Daily Mail has exposed a reality inside Gaza that much of the international media has chosen to ignore: women living under Hamas rule say they are being sexually exploited by terrorists, coerced into acts in exchange for basic survival.

The testimonies are not vague. They are specific, raw, and deeply disturbing.

Kudos to @DailyMail. This is what real journalism looks like. Testimony from Gaza exposing abuse — even when it implicates those claiming to represent their own people, not curated narratives or selective outrage dressed up in Hamas press vests — deserves global attention. So… https://t.co/fK3GdMTbqj pic.twitter.com/k0XypNrrDY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 19, 2026

One woman told the Daily Mail: “They told me if I don’t cooperate, my children will starve.” Another said she was “forced into sex in return for food aid,” describing a system where access to basic survival is conditioned on submission. These are direct testimonies of coercion in a place where saying no can mean suffering and death.

According to the report, this utter collapse of moral boundaries was perpetrated by the very people who claim to protect the Palestinian people, including by Islamic charity workers tasked with assisting the most vulnerable:

Another Gazan man confirmed that a similar episode had happened with one of his female neighbours, who was blackmailed by ‘one of Hamas’s charity organisations… they wanted her to wh*** herself in exchange for a food parcel, or an aid voucher, or 100 shekels’.

The allegations reflect a pattern that has surfaced before in smaller fragments, now brought into focus through the work of local journalists from Jusoor News in Gaza, whose reporting under Hamas rule carries real personal risk. This is not an international brand with institutional backing. It is a small digital outlet covering the Middle East, including Gaza — and it is no coincidence that its reporters do not splash themselves across social media like other self-styled Gazan “citizen journalists.”

This is what real journalism looks like. Not curated narratives or selective outrage in Hamas’ media office press vests. But the willingness to expose abuse even when it implicates those who claim to represent your own people.

And yet, beyond the Daily Mail, the silence is deafening.

There are no headlines in major outlets. No urgent panels. No viral campaigns. The same ecosystem that amplifies every unverified allegation against Israel has shown little interest in testimonies coming from inside Gaza when they implicate Hamas.

Contrast that with the recent claims circulated by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a Hamas front organization that presents itself as a neutral watchdog but has repeatedly pushed sensational allegations aligned with Hamas narratives, to distract from the atrocities the terror group has committed in Gaza and in Israel on October 7, 2023. Among them are allegations of extreme abuse in Israeli detention, amplified across social media despite lacking evidentiary backing. These accounts, including claims such as dogs raping detainees, are spreading widely without the scrutiny that serious reporting demands.

The difference is clear: when allegations point at Israel, they travel fast. When they point at Hamas, they stall. That imbalance is not just a media failure; it is a moral one.

The silence around these testimonies fits a broader pattern. When Israeli survivors of sexual violence have come forward, like former Hamas hostage Romi Gonen, their accounts have been ignored, minimized, or even treated with suspicion, despite clear testimony and evidence. In some cases, Israeli victims are not just overlooked but accused of “weaponizing” their own trauma, while their attackers are shielded from accountability. The message is unmistakable: some victims are believed, others are doubted, and the difference depends less on evidence than on who is blamed: Hamas or Israel.

Related Reading: Selective Silence: The Media’s Double Standard on Israeli Survivors of Sexual Violence

Ultimately, the Daily Mail report forces an uncomfortable question: why are the testimonies from Gaza not leading global coverage?

Why are the journalists who exposed this, operating under Hamas control and at a great personal risk, not being celebrated, while others who recycle talking points are elevated and even awarded? Why are self-proclaimed Gaza “influencers” like Hind Khoudari, who was exposed as a Hamas and Islamic Jihad sympathizer, or Motaz Azaiza, who celebrated Hamas’ October 7 massacre online, treated as cultural heroes, while no one has ever heard of any reporter from Jusoor News?

The answer lies in what the story disrupts.

It challenges the simplified narrative of victim and oppressor. It exposes the reality that Hamas does not just fight Israel. It exerts brutal control over its own population, including through exploitation and coercion.

That is a story many prefer not to tell, but it is the story that matters. Ignoring it does not protect the victims; it protects their abusers.

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