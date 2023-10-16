TAKE ACTION NOW: Sign the Petition, Demand Accountability from the AP

Does it matter who reports on Israel? The facts are simple, right? Hamas massacred over 1,300 Israelis in a surprise attack that targeted civilians. They butchered women and children, took Holocaust victims hostage, and gleefully live-streamed their war crimes.

Just as the West took on the Taliban, Al Qaeda, and ISIS, Israel swore to wipe out Hamas.

Except only a week after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, global sympathy has waned. Worse, Israel is being accused of ethnic cleansing, while “human rights organizations” remain silent on Hamas. This is a strictly Israeli phenomenon that Palestinian propagandists know how to take advantage of.

Enter Issam Adwan. AP’s new journalist, reporting from Gaza.

In an exclusive expose last week, HonestReporting exposed Adwan as decidedly biased against Israel. Worse still, that bias infected his articles, painting Israel as the aggressor, ignoring Hamas’ massacre, and unabashedly parroting Hamas’ talking points.

Now we need your help.

Over the weekend, Fox News reported that the Associated Press had removed Adwan from reporting duties while they investigate HonestReporting’s claims.

With over half of the world’s population seeing AP articles every day, they cannot allow someone so vehemently anti-Israel to be the voice of this war.

Words have consequences. What happens in Israel does not always stay in Israel, and we are already seeing global attacks on Jews increase. When journalism about Palestinians demonizes Israel, there are dire consequences for Jewish communities in the diaspora.

Take action today and demand that Adwan no longer report on Israel.

1. Sign our petition below, and ask whether Adwan’s reporting meets the AP’s own standards of “Accurate, fact-based, nonpartisan reporting.” (Click here to see the full petition text.)

2. Amplify those demands on social media. Like and share our tweet and/or tag @AP in your own. (Click here for a sample tweet.)

3. Enlist your friends. We need to get loud. This type of prejudice would not be acceptable to any other minority group (imagine David Duke being an AP correspondent on George Floyd). We will not stand for it either.

As Adwan said, “It’s simple to identify which side you take.” We stand on the side of humanity and against terrorism. Stand with us.

