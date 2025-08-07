Send Us Your Tips
▶ Why Hamas Propaganda Targets Americans and Israelis Differently

Hamas doesn’t only fight with rockets — it fights with media. Its propaganda is carefully tailored to different audiences, with one goal: isolate Israel and prolong the war.

For Western viewers, Hamas spreads emotional images of Palestinian civilians, often without context. These visuals are designed to provoke outrage, shift public opinion, and pressure Israel through foreign governments and media.

For Israelis, Hamas releases disturbing hostage videos showing physical and emotional suffering. This is psychological warfare, intended to terrify the public and push the government into concessions.

When Western media refuse to show the hostage videos, Hamas avoids scrutiny while Israel takes the blame. The world sees one side of the suffering and Hamas escapes accountability.

This is not random. It’s a calculated media strategy: one message to manipulate the West, another to manipulate Israelis.

Two audiences. Two tactics. One goal: undermine Israel and protect Hamas.

Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
