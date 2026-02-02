Why We Must Take Candace Owens’ “Israel is the Synagogue of Satan” Rhetoric Seriously

Key Takeaways:

This was not commentary but conspiracism. Owens and Bassem Youssef recycled classic antisemitic tropes, from “Synagogue of Satan” theology to Mossad and Epstein-style child-abuse conspiracies, all long debunked and historically familiar.

The danger lies in scale, not originality. These ideas are not fringe curiosities but algorithmically amplified content reaching millions, normalized and monetized by mainstream platforms.

Deplatforming alone is insufficient. Antisemitism adapts and migrates; sustained exposure, challenge, and factual rebuttal remain essential to countering its spread.

The excerpts below are drawn from a recent episode of Candace Owens’ YouTube show, in which she hosted Bassem Youssef, the Egyptian-American former television host and self-described “comedian,” for what was presented as a discussion:

“Israel doesn’t just lie to hide the truth. They lie recreationally. They just do because it’s fun for them.” — Youssef

“Their brains are wired. It’s a pathology. Their brains are wired to lie. Zionists.” — Owens

“This is the synagogue of Satan. The people that stand up and say that’s fine are satanic.” — Owens

“Israel sends a Mossad agent and then he leads four to five different bomb attacks on Jewish synagogues and Jewish communities. They killed their own people.” — Youssef

“Zionists are just tried-and-true psychopaths.” — Owens

“They showed that harming a child… they knew that they could create psychopaths by abusing kids in their youth.” — Owens

“People were taking the tattoos off and putting them on… people that I believe were laundering their names.” — Owens, referring to Holocaust survivors

It is generous to describe their meeting as a “discussion.” What unfolded was not an exchange of ideas, but a ricocheting sequence of conspiracies, blood libels, and historical distortions about Jews and Israel, delivered with the confidence of people entirely unburdened by evidence.

In another context, such claims might be dismissed as the ramblings of those untethered from reality. But these are not normal circumstances.

Maybe one day you will be paying a mental health professional (perhaps a Jewish one) a significant amount of the ill-gotten gains you accrued from spreading antisemitic incitement all over social media. But today is clearly not that day. — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 1, 2026

We are living through a historic surge in antisemitism, one in which extremist anti-Jewish rhetoric is no longer confined to the fringes but increasingly broadcast on mainstream platforms to enormous audiences. Owens alone has more than 5.7 million YouTube subscribers. The interview with Youssef, uploaded only days ago, has already drawn over 1.8 million views. This is not marginal content drifting through obscure corners of the internet; it is monetized, amplified, and widely consumed.

Many of the claims aired in the interview are not merely offensive; they are demonstrably false. The October 7 atrocities were not “fabricated.” They are among the most thoroughly documented terrorist crimes in recent memory, corroborated by eyewitness testimony, forensic investigations, survivor accounts, and footage recorded by the perpetrators themselves. Allegations that Israel stages attacks on Jewish targets belong to the well-worn playbook of Cold War–era disinformation. And the assertion that Christians, rather than Jews, were the primary victims of World War II is a textbook example of Holocaust distortion.

Further reading: From the 1930s to Bondi Beach: How False-Flag Myths Erase Jewish Victimhood

Other claims descended into something more grotesque still: that Israelis or “Zionists” are neurologically wired to lie, sometimes simply “for fun”; that Jews are uniquely sadistic; that Israel operates a shadowy global empire capable of controlling governments and suppressing truth worldwide; and that Jews or Israelis are entangled in elite child-abuse conspiracies, Jeffrey Epstein included. None of this is new. These are familiar tropes.

It would be comforting to dismiss all of this as fringe nonsense. But we should not.

Owens’ reach is vast. Youssef, meanwhile, continues to secure airtime from mainstream figures such as Piers Morgan, whose large audiences and commercial incentives help normalize rhetoric that would once have been treated as disqualifying. Even when challenged, Youssef’s brand of provocation remains profitable. That profitability matters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

The consequences are no longer abstract. Just weeks ago, more than a dozen Jews were murdered in an attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney’s Bondi, part of a grim and increasingly familiar pattern of violent antisemitic attacks worldwide.

Calls for deplatforming, for YouTube to demonetize Owens, or for television hosts to stop inviting Youssef, may be emotionally satisfying. They are not enough. Antisemitism does not disappear when it is lightly policed. It mutates. It relocates. It finds new hosts and new audiences.

What does make a difference is exposure, challenge, and education. That has always been the work of HonestReporting. It documents what’s said, shows how it fits into broader patterns, and equips audiences with the facts needed to recognize and counter misinformation.

That work matters now more than ever. It depends on readers’ willingness to share articles and videos, and help push back against the flood of false information.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!