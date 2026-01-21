A War Without Headlines: Inside Israel’s 2025 Terror Wave

Key Takeaways:

Despite a reported decline in West Bank attacks, the Shin Bet recorded 4,744 terror-related incidents in Israel in 2025, targeting civilians and security forces across the country.

While international media focuses on Israel’s military operations, it often overlooks the sustained, widespread terrorism Israelis face inside their own cities and communities.

Every month of 2025 saw attacks ranging from stone-throwing and Molotov cocktails to shootings, stabbings, IEDs, and ramming attacks, resulting in deaths and injuries nationwide.

For the past two and a half years, Israel has been fighting a sustained defensive war on multiple fronts. While the battlefield and regional conflict dominate headlines, a parallel and often underreported front continues within Israel – relentless terrorism that targets all Israelis.

Even as the IDF reported that 2025 saw a steep decline in terror attacks in the West Bank, the threat of terrorism has not disappeared. According to the Shin Bet, 4,744 terror-related incidents were recorded from January through December. These attacks left countless civilians injured and many others dead.

What follows is a breakdown of the terrorism incidents that took place in Israel throughout 2025. It is a sobering reminder that for Israelis, the war has never been confined to the front lines.

January 2025

In January 2025, there were a total of 533 incidents, including:

38 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

402 incidents involving stone throwing.

60 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

25 incidents of arson or burning tires.

3 shooting incidents.

3 stabbing incidents.

2 ramming attacks.

In January 2025, five people were killed, and 19 were injured in major attacks, including:

A shooting attack in Al-Funduq left three people dead and six others injured on January 6.

During IDF operations, an IED exploded, killing one and injuring three in Tamun on January 20.

A stabbing attack injured four people in Tel Aviv on January 21.

During a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin, one soldier was killed, and another six were wounded on January 29.

February 2025

In February 2025, there were a total of 416 incidents, including:

32 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

322 incidents involving stone throwing.

35 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

20 incidents of arson or burning tires.

2 shooting incidents.

1 stabbing incident.

4 ramming attacks.

In February 2025, three people were killed, and 24 others were injured in major attacks, including:

Two security forces were killed, and another six were injured in a shooting attack in Tayasir on February 4.

A man in his 60s sustained injuries in a stabbing attack using an ax in Gan Ner on February 14.

A car ramming attack in Karkur left one dead and 13 injured on February 27.

March 2025

In March 2025, there were a total of 441 incidents, including:

17 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

345 incidents involving stone throwing.

50 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

24 incidents of arson or burning tires.

1 shooting incident.

2 stabbing incidents.

1 ramming attack.

1 attack using multiple methods.

In March 2025, two people were killed, and 14 others were injured in major attacks, including:

A stabbing attack in Haifa killed one person and injured four others on March 3.

A terror attack that combined ramming, shooting, and stabbing at the Tishbi Junction killed one person and injured another on March 24.

April 2025

In April 2025, there were a total of 452 incidents, including:

24 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

356 incidents involving stone throwing.

46 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

23 incidents of arson or burning tires.

1 shooting incident.

2 stabbing incidents.

In April 2025, seven were injured in major attacks, including:

Two people were injured in a stone-throwing attack in Al-Auja on April 1.

Two security forces were wounded by an IED in Beita on April 30.

May 2025

In May 2025, there were a total of 426 incidents, including:

20 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

297 incidents involving stone throwing.

42 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

60 incidents of arson or burning tires.

3 shooting incidents.

3 stabbing incidents.

1 ramming attack.

In May 2025, two were killed, and 13 were injured in major attacks, including:

A security force was injured in a ramming attack at the Hebron junction on May 7.

A pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a shooting attack in Brukhin while on the way to the hospital to give birth, and her husband sustained injuries on May 14.

Two people were injured in a stone-throwing attack in Mitzpe Dani on May 24.

June 2025

In June 2025, there were a total of 370 incidents, including:

37 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

280 incidents involving stone throwing.

34 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

17 incidents of arson or burning tires.

1 stabbing incident.

1 ramming attack.

In June 2025, seven were injured in major attacks, including:

Security forces were injured by an explosive device in Qalqilya on June 15.

One person was injured in a ramming attack in Nablus on June 27.

July 2025

In July 2025, there were a total of 424 incidents, including:

25 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

310 incidents involving stone throwing.

47 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

36 incidents of arson or burning tires.

3 stabbing incidents.

shooting: 2 shooting incidents.

1 ramming attack.

In July 2025, one person was killed, and 19 were injured in major attacks, including:

Three people were injured, including one security force, in a stone-throwing attack in Beka’ot on July 9.

One person was killed in a shooting attack in Gush Etzion on July 10.

A security force was injured in a stabbing in Jenin on July 10.

10 people were injured, including nine security forces, in a ramming attack in Kfar Yona on July 24.

August 2025

In August 2025, there were a total of 287 incidents, including:

13 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

221 incidents involving stone throwing.

30 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

20 incidents of arson or burning tires.

2 stabbing attacks

1 shooting attack.

In August 2025, 15 were injured in major attacks, including:

Six people were injured in a stone-throwing attack in Binyamin on August 7.

Two people were injured in a stone-throwing attack in Beka’ot on August 13.

September 2025

In September 2025, there were a total of 319 incidents, including:

32 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

228 incidents involving stone throwing.

28 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

22 incidents of arson or burning tires.

1 stabbing attack.

5 shooting attacks.

2 ramming attacks.

1 incident of rocket fire.

In September 2025, nine people were killed, and 24 were injured in major attacks, including:

Six people were killed, and 11 others were injured in a shooting attack at a bus stop in Jerusalem on September 8.

Three security forces were injured by an explosive device in Tulkarm on September 11.

Two security forces were killed, and one was injured in a shooting at the Allenby Bridge border crossing on September 18.

One security force member was killed in a ramming attack at the Git Junction on September 28.

October 2025

In October 2025, there were a total of 400 incidents, including:

24 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

306 incidents involving stone throwing.

41 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

26 incidents of arson or burning tires.

1 shooting attack.

2 ramming attacks.

In October 2025, 19 were injured in major attacks, including:

Two people were injured in a stone-throwing attack in Mitzpe Jericho on October 4.

Four were injured in a stone-throwing attack in Carmel on October 4.

A security force was injured by a Molotov cocktail in Isawiya on October 13.

November 2025

In November 2025, there were a total of 326 incidents, including:

24 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

232 incidents involving stone throwing.

45 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

23 incidents of arson or burning tires.

2 ramming attacks.

In November 2025, one person was killed and 11 were injured in major attacks, including:

One person was killed, and another four were injured in a combined ramming and stabbing attack in the Gush Etzion Junction on November 18.

Security forces were injured in a shooting in Nablus on November 20.

December 2025

In December 2025, there were a total of 350 incidents, including:

18 incidents involving an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

261 incidents involving stone throwing.

37 incidents involving Molotov cocktails.

26 incidents of arson or burning tires.

4 ramming attacks.

2 shooting attacks.

2 stabbing attacks.

In December 2025, two people were killed, and seven were injured in major attacks, including:

Two people sustained injuries in a stabbing attack in Ateret on December 2.

Two people were killed, and three were injured in a combined ramming and stabbing attack in Beit Shaan and Afula on December 26.

