Carrie Prejean Boller: From Miss USA to Mainstreaming Antisemitism

At a White House Religious Liberty Commission panel in Washington, D.C., Carrie Prejean Boller denied the Jewish people’s historic connection to Israel and claimed the Catholic faith is inherently at odds with Zionism.

Her remarks were quickly amplified by prominent alt-right figures, who framed her removal as proof of alleged “Zionist control” and praised her as a hero.

By doubling down with conspiratorial rhetoric such as “Zionist supremacy” and invoking coded language like “go max,” Boller further embedded herself within online antisemitic echo chambers.

There is never a right time or place for antisemitism. But there are probably few more inappropriate places to be spewing out antisemitic talking points than at a White House panel on religious freedom.

At the Religious Liberty Commission in Washington, D.C., the former Miss USA first runner-up, Carrie Prejean Boller, did exactly this, outright rejecting the Jewish people’s historic and inherent connection to Israel. She further suggested that anti-Zionism is not antisemitism, despite the White House having previously adopted the IHRA definition, which explicitly states that “the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity” is antisemitic. She was subsequently dismissed from the panel for her comments.

Her lack of credibility regarding religious liberty does not detract from the reach these comments have had; if anything, she is now presenting herself online as the normative Catholic voice, representing an entire community. Except that the Catholic community has, by and large, supported the state of Israel.

Carrie Prejean Boller:

“Catholics do not embrace Zionism” Pope’s Benedict and Francis: “Um yes we do” pic.twitter.com/ZrSatI95cz — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 13, 2026

In the antisemitic alt-right online echochamber, Boller is being praised as a hero. For someone who was largely unknown just one week ago, she has now been elevated by the likes of antisemitic conspiracy theorists Marjorie Taylor Greene and Cenk Uygur.

Myron Gaines inevitably joined the crowd on X to suggest that Boller’s removal from the panel was a result of “their” (read: the Jews) power and control. Boller, apparently in agreement with Gaines, reshared the post that has now garnered nearly 100,000 views.

Candace Owens, who frequently spends her time spreading conspiracy theories about the Jewish people, likewise hopped on the bandwagon to defend Boller, adding her own comments in a segment of her podcast that Zionists (again, read: the Jews), “brainwashed” Americans after the Holocaust to support Israel.

But has a star really been born, as the online community claims? Or is she simply another new member of the alt-right club to gain acclaim by weaponizing antisemitic tropes and dog whistles?

It is very clearly the latter.

Following the panel, Boller doubled down on her statements, referring to her outing as part of the “Zionist supremacy.”

It’s all a shill for Zionist supremacy https://t.co/J0gZmHH32A — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) February 12, 2026

She has further insinuated that “the Zionists,” after removing her from the panel, are now plotting to assassinate her. In a post, she wrote, “If anything happens to me, go max,” an apparent reference to a reported private exchange between Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson.

In that conversation, Kirk allegedly told Carlson to “go max” when asked whether he should address the U.S.-Israel relationship, suggesting that some of Kirk’s donors would not have approved. The phrase has since been adopted by the alt-right online, where it is being framed as a call to “wake up” to what they portray as the supposed evils of Israel. It further alludes to the conspiracy theories that arose surrounding an alleged Zionist plot in Kirk’s death.

Boller’s seat at the table to discuss religious freedoms was exploited in an attempt to normalize conspiracy theories and weaponize the Jewish people’s connection to their homeland, ironically proving her own argument wrong and ultimately displaying the need for conversations and action on antisemitism in the U.S.

Unfortunately for Boller, the majority of American Jews are Zionists and believe Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state. Not as part of some dual-loyalty trope or conspiracy to reign in supremacy over non-Jews in America as she claims, but rather because of the undeniable connection to Israel that the Jewish people have had for thousands of years.

