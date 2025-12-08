EXPOSED: Foreign Press Correspondents Honor Terrorists, Award Al Jazeera Cash Grant

Key takeaways:

The Association and Club of Foreign Press Correspondents USA bestowed honors on some of America’s most distinguished journalists at its gala in Washington, DC, including veteran NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell.

Yet the same organization also chose to bestow posthumous honors on individuals later exposed as active terrorists who had worked as “journalists” for Al Jazeera, the Qatari state broadcaster and a co-sponsor of the event. The channel itself was even awarded the association’s so-called “press freedom grant.”

According to a dinner attendee, the ceremony included a moment of silence for 10 Al Jazeera reporters and media workers killed in Gaza while “covering the Palestinian conflict with Israel,” with their photos displayed at a memorial table – a disturbing imitation of the empty hostage tables used to honor Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.

During the event, Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst used his acceptance speech to eulogize Gazan reporters. He criticized Israel for restricting independent journalistic access to Gaza while omitting a crucial fact: Hamas routinely threatens, censors, and kills journalists, while selectively protecting cooperative reporters who comply with its messaging.

Yingst praised the “fearless and tenacious Palestinian journalists in Gaza who don’t have the luxury to leave when reporting becomes too dangerous,” adding after applause: “May we not forget their sacrifice and contributions to our industry.”

Since these “contributions” went unnamed, they deserve documenting.

Anas Al-Sharif (killed on Aug 10, 2025)

Intelligence materials recovered in Gaza, including training lists and salary records, identified Al-Sharif as the head of a Hamas terror cell responsible for rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops. He was photographed with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior operatives. On October 7, he posted praise on Telegram for “heroes still roaming the country killing and capturing.”

Ismail Al-Ghoul (killed on July 31, 2024)

Identified as a member of Hamas’s Nukhba forces. According to the IDF, his military role included instructing operatives on filming terror attacks and participating in the production and dissemination of propaganda footage.

Hossam Shabat (killed on March 24, 2025)

Served as a sniper in Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion. Hamas documents show his participation in formal military training as early as 2019. During the war, he carried out attacks against Israeli troops and civilians. As an Al Jazeera correspondent, he promoted a fabricated story accusing Israeli soldiers of gang-raping a pregnant woman at Shifa Hospital – a claim that Al Jazeera later quietly walked back.

Hamza Al Dahdouh (killed on January 7, 2024)

Recovered documents revealed he served in Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s electronic engineering unit and had previously been deputy commander of the Zeitoun Brigade’s rocket force. When killed, he was operating a drone that endangered Israeli forces.

Mustafa Thuria (killed on January 7, 2024)

Identified in Hamas documentation as a deputy squad commander in the Gaza City Brigade. He was killed in the same strike as Al Dahdouh during drone activity linked to military operations.

Mohammed Salama (killed on August 25, 2025)

Infiltrated Israel on October 7 and actively documented the terror assault. As OSINT researcher Eitan Fischberger noted: “Staging photos and videos while chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ isn’t journalism – it’s active participation.”

By memorializing known terror operatives and rewarding a propaganda outlet, the Association and Club of Foreign Press Correspondents USA transformed what should have been a celebration of journalistic integrity into a moral failure.

This was not an act of solidarity with journalism – it was the elevation of militants masquerading as reporters.

