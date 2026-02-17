The Gaza Magic Trick: An Academy Award for Deception

Key Takeaways:

The “Death Scoreboard” as Strategy: Hamas has weaponized casualty figures, turning the rising death toll into a propaganda tool that obscures its own military strategy and frames the conflict as a moral indictment of Israel.

Algorithmic Manipulation & Global Stagecraft: Through social media amplification and sympathetic international platforms, Hamas ensures the world sees rubble – not rocket launchers – while its leadership operates safely from Qatar, shielded from accountability.

Human Shielding as Tactical Theater: By embedding military infrastructure beneath civilian areas, Hamas pre-engineered destruction for maximum visual impact, banking on global outrage against Israel rather than scrutiny of its own actions.

Recently, the “death scoreboard,” a tool used so effectively by Hamas to libel Israel, reached 71,000. After two years of war, this number has become the final data point for a conflict many call a moral victory for Hamas. But the staggering death toll, while grotesque, belies the real tragedy. We aren’t looking at a tragedy of numbers, but a masterpiece of manipulation where the scoreboard was engineered to hide the strategy.

“70,000 Gazans killed” is flooding headlines, despite no new figures being released or verified. But here’s what they’re missing: the debate was always in the breakdown. pic.twitter.com/4SeEpOBBYa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 31, 2026

The magicians are Hamas, and their wand is the TikTok algorithm. But every magician needs a stage. Just the other day, as the Hamas leadership again vowed the total destruction of Israel, they did so from the comfortable sanctuary of Qatar—a nation recently laundered to the American public by figures like Tucker Carlson as a “preferred” partner. It is the ultimate sleight of hand: the world mourns the squalor of the Gazan street while the architects of that misery sip tea in Doha, protected by the very international system they seek to dismantle.

Related reading: No, the IDF Did Not Accept Hamas’ Gaza Casualty Figures

The inversion of truth now has no bounds. Israeli President Isaac Herzog traveled to Australia to console a Jewish community still reeling from the horrific Bondi Beach massacre. In a world with a functioning moral compass, the focus would be on the victims of jihadi extremism. Instead, Herzog was met by mobs chanting “war criminal.” The magicians have successfully convinced the world that the fireman is the arsonist. They have managed to shroud the clear reality of October 7th—the kidnapping of toddlers and the slaughter of infants—beneath a veil of manufactured outrage against the one nation that fought back.

President @Isaac_Herzog ‘s trip to Australia was meant as a show of solidarity after the Bondi massacre that killed 15 Jews.Instead, protests erupted and some headlines treated the visit itself as the problem. Solidarity is not the cause. The antisemitism is. pic.twitter.com/Q7qQuKgnaq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 11, 2026

This isn’t a new act. Since Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas has treated every conflict as an opportunity to “keep score.” They have perfected the art of data-driven libel, knowing the world will ignore their rocket launches and focus only on the tally of the return fire. They have turned the counting of the dead into a tactical weapon.

The trick worked by ensuring the world saw the rubble but never the rocket launcher in the nursery. It prompted the “informed” elite to ask why Israel couldn’t use surgical strikes for every target. The algorithm conveniently hid the answer: a surgical strike cannot collapse a 400-mile military “Metro” buried beneath schools and hospitals. By hiding their military infrastructure in the foundations of civilian life, Hamas pre-ordered the destruction of their own city and waited for the cameras to film it.

🗺️ For the first time ever, explore the underground war Hamas is waging beneath Gaza. 📍 We’ve mapped Hamas’ tunnel network—buried under homes, hospitals, & schools. Built with open-source data, it’s the only resource of its kind. Explore the map here: https://t.co/wYMZloVF4P pic.twitter.com/09ZKeCX4ZZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 25, 2025

Hamas deserves the Academy Award for Best Picture. They tricked the world into casting the guilty as the innocent, selling a script where the sinners are canonized and the good guys are put on trial. They gambled that the world would blame the army firing the shots rather than the group that hid behind the cradle—and they won.

Facts no longer matter when the trick is this good. By rewarding the “magic” of human shielding and the sanctuary of Doha, elites aren’t practicing human rights; they are ensuring that the next round of bloodshed will be even more theatrical, and even more lethal.

Stuart Goldberg is the founder of G6 Partners, an investment firm in Miami Beach, Fla. A veteran of the fixed-income and credit markets, he applies a data-driven lens to geopolitics, writing extensively on the world’s selective outrage and the pervasive double standards facing Israel and its supporters in the modern media landscape.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

