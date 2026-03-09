Key Takeaways:

In the modern war on Israel, the battle for narrative is often fought far from the battlefield. It unfolds across social media, international media coverage, activist networks, and the digital platforms through which global audiences learn about world events. Among the most consequential arenas in this informational conflict is Wikipedia, one of the most widely consulted reference platforms in the world.

It is precisely this informational terrain that the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, commonly known as Euro-Med, has sought to influence through a project called WikiRights.

Training Editors to Shape the Narrative

One of the most revealing aspects of Euro-Med’s activity in the information war surrounding the Israel–Hamas conflict is its WikiRights project, an initiative designed explicitly to influence how human rights issues are represented on Wikipedia.

The program was launched in 2015 as part of Euro-Med’s broader effort to shape how conflicts in the Middle East are represented in digital information spaces. According to the organization, the initiative followed an internal review of Wikipedia coverage that it claimed was dominated by what it described as “official government-issued narratives.”

To address this perceived imbalance, Euro-Med began training university students and young activists to edit and modify Wikipedia entries related to human rights violations and armed conflicts. The workshops cover research methods, documentation practices, and the technical tools required to edit the platform in both Arabic and English.

Participants are taught how Wikipedia functions at both a theoretical and practical level. Program materials describe instruction in article structure, citation rules, editing tools, and the platform’s internal guidelines governing neutrality and sourcing. Trainees are then encouraged to apply these skills by revising existing articles or creating new ones related to conflicts and alleged human rights abuses.

More recent iterations of the program have focused directly on the Gaza war. Euro-Med recently concluded the third round of the WikiRights program, which took place in Gaza and trained Palestinian participants in both documentation and Wikipedia editing techniques. According to the organization’s own description, the program focused on documenting what it calls the “Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.”

The workshops combined instruction in gathering testimony and documenting alleged violations with practical training on integrating that material into online platforms, including Wikipedia entries written in multiple languages. The significance of such an initiative should not be underestimated.

Wikipedia often functions as the first reference point for journalists, students, policymakers, and the public seeking background information on global events. Newsrooms frequently consult Wikipedia pages as a quick orientation to unfamiliar topics, meaning that how a conflict is framed on the platform can shape the initial understanding that informs subsequent reporting and commentary.

Training organized groups of activists to systematically edit those pages therefore represents a potentially powerful form of narrative influence. This influence does not require control over the platform itself. Wikipedia operates through a decentralized model in which volunteer editors collectively shape articles through sourcing, revision, and debate. Within that system, organized editing initiatives can significantly affect how topics are framed, which sources are cited, and which narratives receive prominence.

Euro-Med’s WikiRights initiative openly acknowledges this objective. Project materials describe the effort as a way to strengthen what it calls the “narrative of victims of violations” and ensure that their perspectives remain embedded within the global information environment.

The program also aims to create teams of trained contributors who continue editing Wikipedia after the workshops end, expanding articles and adding new entries related to human rights issues and ongoing conflicts. The result is that Wikipedia itself becomes part of the broader information battlespace surrounding the war. Because once a claim enters the encyclopedia under the appearance of neutral documentation, it gains a credibility that extends far beyond the activist networks that first introduced it.

The Organization Behind the Initiative

While the editing of Wikipedia is not an inherent issue, the aims of Euro-Med appear strikingly nefarious, given its own record on Israel. It is not a neutral academic institution training historians or archivists. It is a highly politicized advocacy organization deeply embedded in the international campaign to portray Israel as committing genocide and other atrocity crimes. When such an organization trains activists to shape one of the world’s most influential information platforms, the line between documentation and narrative engineering becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish.

Presenting itself as a Geneva-based human rights organization documenting abuses across Europe and the Middle East, its reports circulate widely on social media, and its statements are often cited by journalists, activists, and advocacy groups seeking information about Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

Yet scrutiny of the organization reveals something more complex than the image of a neutral human rights monitor.

Euro-Med was founded in 2011 by Ramy Abdu, a Gaza-born activist who continues to serve as the organization’s chairman. Abdu has long been embedded in Palestinian political advocacy networks operating across Europe and the Middle East.

Israeli authorities have previously linked Abdu to networks associated with Hamas. While such claims do not, on their own, prove operational coordination between the organization and the militant group, they do illuminate the ideological and political environment from which Euro-Med emerged and within which it continues to operate. Understanding that context becomes particularly important when examining the kinds of allegations the organization has promoted during the Gaza war.

Laundering Allegations Through Human Rights Language

Euro-Med has repeatedly circulated claims that mirror some of the most extreme anti-Israel propaganda narratives circulating in the region. Among them are accusations that Israeli authorities harvest organs from Palestinian bodies and that executions have taken place inside hospitals in Gaza.

These allegations echo historic accusations made against Jews over centuries, including claims that Jews secretly desecrate bodies, mutilate the dead, or harvest organs from their victims. What makes such claims especially troubling is not only their content but the evidentiary basis behind them. In many instances, the allegations are presented without verifiable documentation, relying on unnamed sources, uncorroborated testimony, or claims that cannot be independently confirmed.

Yet once these narratives are issued under the banner of a human rights organization, they acquire an aura of institutional credibility. That perceived authority is then amplified through repetition. Journalists searching for sources on the Gaza war frequently cite Euro-Med as a human rights watchdog. Often, those citations appear without meaningful context about the organization’s leadership, political activism, or funding transparency.

The result is a familiar mechanism of narrative laundering. A politically aligned advocacy organization produces allegations framed as human rights documentation. Journalists cite those allegations as credible claims. Once reported, they circulate globally through commentary, social media, and activist networks as established facts. At each stage of the process, the original source becomes less visible, while the narrative itself becomes more entrenched.

Narrative Warfare in the Information Ecosystem

Euro-Med’s activities illustrate a broader dynamic within the information battlespace surrounding the Israel–Hamas war.

The machine shaping international perception of the conflict extends far beyond armed groups or state actors. It includes activist networks, social media amplification, academic advocacy, legal petitions in international courts, and sympathetic media coverage. Within this ecosystem, organizations presenting themselves as neutral human rights monitors become particularly powerful vehicles for political messaging.

The language of human rights carries enormous symbolic authority. It signals impartiality, ethical legitimacy, and universal moral concern. When that language is deployed by organizations functioning primarily as political advocates, the distinction between documentation and propaganda begins to dissolve.

Once narratives enter the global information environment under the banner of human rights reporting, they quickly influence public perception, media coverage, academic discourse, political debate, and even international legal processes. By the time the credibility of the original source is questioned, the narrative itself has often already become embedded in public consciousness.

Why Source Scrutiny Matters

Scrutiny of sources is therefore not a peripheral issue in wartime reporting. It is central to whether the public receives information or propaganda. Investigating potential violations of international law is an essential function of credible human rights work. But such investigations require transparency, methodological rigor, and independence from political movements engaged in armed conflict. When those standards are absent, the language of human rights can become a tool of political warfare.

The Israel–Hamas war is not only a military confrontation. It is also a global struggle over narrative, legitimacy, and moral authority, with competing actors seeking to frame the conflict in ways that mobilize international sympathy and shape diplomatic outcomes. Within that struggle, initiatives like Euro-Med’s WikiRights program demonstrate how the informational terrain itself has become a contested battlefield.

Because when advocacy organizations operating within the ideological orbit of militant movements are treated as neutral human rights authorities, the result is not greater clarity about the conflict. It is the successful laundering of propaganda through institutions that claim to defend truth.

