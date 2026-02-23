Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Tucker Carlson’s Huckabee Interview: Confidence Without Comprehension

Key Takeaways Confidence Without Competence: Carlson spoke with authority — but repeatedly showed he lacked command of the facts. Insinuation Over Evidence: Complex realities were reduced to recycled conspiracies and rhetorical suspicion. The Media Missed…

Reading time: 6 minutes

Key Takeaways

  • Confidence Without Competence: Carlson spoke with authority — but repeatedly showed he lacked command of the facts.
  • Insinuation Over Evidence: Complex realities were reduced to recycled conspiracies and rhetorical suspicion.
  • The Media Missed the Story: The headline wasn’t Israel. It was Carlson unraveling under scrutiny.


 Editor’s Note: Tucker Carlson’s interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was broadcast on YouTube on February 20 and runs approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. HonestReporting has addressed additional elements of the interview – including omissions, inaccuracies, and subsequent edits – across our social media and editorial platforms. This article focuses on selected themes and representative exchanges and is not intended as a comprehensive review of every claim made.


When Tucker Carlson announced he would be interviewing U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, it was clear this would not be a friendly exchange. Carlson, who appears to be funded by Qatar, a state that openly backs Hamas, has positioned himself as one of Israel’s fiercest critics in American media.












What followed was not the exposé Carlson likely imagined.


It was a two-hour display of confident ignorance.


Yet much of the media coverage focused on a single distorted headline: Carlson’s suggestion that biblical scripture implies Israel seeks to “take over the Middle East.”


That became the story.


It was also the least revealing part of the interview.


What went largely unreported was not Huckabee’s answers, but Carlson’s performance: his theological confusion, historical sloppiness, conspiratorial insinuations, and failure to grapple with facts that contradicted his narrative.


A Disaster From Start to Finish


Carlson opened the interview with a monologue that appeared designed to rehabilitate his own credibility.


He repeated claims that he had been “detained” at Ben Gurion Airport when leaving Israel after recording the interview, suggesting it was unsafe for him to travel to Jerusalem. He implied he felt endangered after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly called him a “Nazi.”


That was among the first of his distortions. There is no verified record of Netanyahu making such a statement.


Footage from the airport shows Carlson in the VIP lounge, posing for photos and interacting amicably with staff.





This pattern – reframing routine events as persecution – serves a rhetorical purpose. It casts Carlson as a dissident truth-teller under siege. It does not withstand scrutiny.





Another consequential exchange concerned Anthony Aguilar.


Huckabee directly confronted Carlson over his earlier interview with Aguilar, a former Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid worker who claimed he witnessed Israeli soldiers kill a young boy in Gaza.


As Huckabee pointed out, that account was later proven false when the boy was discovered alive.


Huckabee stated that he personally helped coordinate the child’s evacuation from Gaza, working with four countries to secretly extract the boy and his mother less than a week after the alleged “murder.” The operation had to remain covert, he said, because Hamas would have killed the child to validate Aguilar’s narrative.


And yet Carlson still entertained the claim as plausible, naturally failing to acknowledge his own role in broadcasting this fiction to millions.


For a commentator who brands himself as a skeptic of mainstream media narratives, the absence of self-scrutiny was striking.


Bethlehem and Basic Geography


Carlson cited Bethlehem – the birthplace of Christianity – as evidence that Christians are being driven out of the West Bank by Israel.


Bethlehem has been under Palestinian Authority control since 1995. Israel does not govern it, and there has been no Jewish community there for decades.


If the Christian population has declined, the obvious question is: under whose governance?


Huckabee raised precisely that point.


Carlson did not engage.





Theology as Geopolitical Caricature


Carlson invoked God’s promise to Abraham – “from the river of Egypt (Nile) to the Euphrates” – and suggested that this covenant implies contemporary Israeli expansionism across sovereign Middle Eastern states.


This is a categorical error.


The Abrahamic covenant is a theological concept, not a modern policy platform. No Israeli government has articulated a program to annex the Middle East based on Genesis.


By collapsing ancient scripture into a present-day territorial blueprint, Carlson substituted provocation for analysis.


Huckabee attempted to correct the framing.


Carlson appeared uninterested.


Ancestry as Legitimacy Test


In one of the interview’s most jarring moments, Carlson questioned Netanyahu’s right to live in Israel on the basis of ancestry.


“Netanyahu’s family is from Poland,” Carlson said. “There’s no evidence his ancestors ever lived here. On what basis does he have a right to be here?”


Huckabee responded bluntly: “I’m totally unable to process what you’re saying.”


The exchange spoke for itself.


Framed as a critique of one politician, the logic extended further – implying that Jewish belonging in Israel requires genealogical proof acceptable to Carlson.


It was delivered not tentatively, but with certainty.


Loyalty to His Masters?


And then there was the subject of Qatar.


Carlson appeared surprised when Huckabee noted that Christians in Qatar are overwhelmingly migrant workers confined to a restricted church compound, with no Christian citizens and limited public expression of faith.


By contrast, Israel has approximately 184,000 Christian citizens, hundreds of churches, open Easter processions, and church bells ringing weekly.


Carlson initially leaned on a cursory reading of Wikipedia before conceding he did not know the details.


For someone positioning himself as a defender of Christianity in the Middle East, all while seemingly receiving funding from the Qatari state, the disconnect was difficult to ignore.


Conspiracy, Recycled












Carlson floated additional insinuations and conspiracy, including the absurd claim that the United States went to war in Iraq after September 11 because of Israel.


This trope, that Jewish or Israeli influence dragged America into war, has circulated for decades across ideological extremes.


Reducing complex American strategic decisions, Congressional votes, and post-9/11 security policy to “Israel made us do it” is not serious analysis. Yet here it was, presented as such by a former Fox News host watched by millions.


What the Media Missed


By the end of nearly three hours, a pattern had emerged.


Carlson repeatedly blurred theology into policy, questioned Jewish historical continuity, recycled war-blame insinuations, dismissed counter-evidence, and spoke authoritatively on subjects he appeared not to have mastered.


And he did so with confidence.


That is what much of the media missed.




 


The story was not Huckabee’s answer to a distorted biblical question.


It was watching a prominent commentator unravel under the weight of his own thinly sourced claims.


Criticism of Israeli policy is legitimate. Debate over strategy is healthy.


But when interrogation gives way to insinuation, and skepticism morphs into selective credulity, the result is not fearless journalism.


It is confidence without comprehension.


And it was watched by nearly two million viewers in under 24 hours.


Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

				

				

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
Related
				

				

				

				

							

				
				
				
				
				
				
				

		
						

				

					

		

					

		

				

				

					Tags: , , , 				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

							
					Picture of Rachel O'Donoghue
				
			
			

									
						

							Rachel O'Donoghue						

					
				
									

						Born in London, England, Rachel O'Donoghue moved to Israel in April 2021 after spending five years working at various national newspaper titles in the UK.

She studied law at the University of Law, London, and gained a master's degree in multimedia journalism at the University of Kent.					

				
							

		

						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

							

								

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

						

						

				

				

				

							

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			

							

							

					

				

						

							

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

		

					

					

				

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

				

							
			

												

					

					
					
					
											
					
									

			

		
						

				

				

				

																
															
															

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

					Sign up for our Newsletter:				

				

				

				

									

					
						
									Subscribe Here
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

																														

				

				

				

							

							
					
						Instagram
											
				
							
					
						Twitter
											
				
							
					
						Threads
											
				
							
					
						Tiktok
											
				
							
					
						Facebook-f
											
				
							
					
						Youtube
											
				
							
					
						Telegram-plane
											
				
							
					
						Whatsapp
											
				
					

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

									

					
						
									DONATE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

									

					
						
									SUBSCRIBE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

					

		

				

		





				
		

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

		    
    
    
        
			
			


























		Skip to content