The Guardian Amplifies CPJ’s Unverified Allegations About Israeli Prisons

The Guardian published an article relying on a CPJ report, an organization that has repeatedly counted terrorists as journalists, undermining its credibility.

The reporting omits essential context about Israel’s heightened security measures and documented evidence of individuals using “journalist” status to aid terrorist activities.

Serious claims of abuse, including sexual assault, are presented without verifiable evidence, creating a narrative of state-manufactured prison abuse.

The Guardian appears determined not to let even one week pass without elevating unverified allegations against Israel and using flawed sources to do so. This time, the outlet is relying on a new report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) to advance a deeply disturbing claim: that Israel is systematically torturing – even committing rape against – Palestinian journalists in its prisons. The evidence presented, however, falls far short of the gravity of the accusation.

The Guardian notes that the report refers to the nearly 60 Palestinian journalists who have been detained since October 7, 2023. What the newspaper fails to do from the outset is provide the relevant and obvious context. In the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ terrorist attacks committed on that day and in the following two and a half years of war, Israel has increased its security measures to ensure that no such attack can occur again.

Equally important is the documented evidence Israel has released of supposed “journalists” who were working hand in hand with Hamas and other terrorist organizations. Needless to say, this context is entirely missing from The Guardian’s reporting. France24 similarly reported on the CPJ report, further amplifying the unsubstantiated story.

The CPJ has repeatedly counted terrorists as journalists, redefining international law to do so and thus providing a protective layer for members of terrorist organizations operating under the guise of media credentials – hardly the mark of a credible or impartial source.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) claims that Israel is responsible for the deaths of 70% of all journalists killed in 2024. Let’s take a look at how CPJ stretches the definition of international law to designate terrorists as journalists. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zvh1yGMxN6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 13, 2025

The report goes on to quote journalists who have worked for the Qatari-run Al Jazeera, Islamic Jihad-affiliated Palestinian Today, and Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV. Many other so-called journalists who have worked for these outlets have previously been revealed to be directly affiliated with terrorist organizations. In this specific report, one journalist quoted, Ismail al-Ghoul, was an engineer in Hamas’ Gaza Brigade and a Nukhba terrorist who took part in the attacks on October 7.

The article presents the statements from the journalists as though Israeli prison guards and the IDF systematically carry out prison abuse; however, there is no such policy, and Israel has repeatedly made it clear that it adheres to international law.

By contrast, accounts from former detainees have described internal abuse within Palestinian factions themselves. Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef, has spoken extensively about violence carried out amongst Palestinians in prisons, underscoring the complexity of the issue that The Guardian’s reporting fails to acknowledge.

While the report pushes the allegation that Israeli dogs have been trained to attack Palestinian prisoners, let’s not forget that it has not been long since incendiary and wholly unsubstantiated charges were being spread that IDF dogs were sexually assaulting prisoners. If Palestinians, backed up by some media, were prepared to make such outrageously ridiculous and demonstrably unsupported claims, it’s clear why the CPJ’s latest allegations should be treated with some serious skepticism.

Especially because The Guardian, in repeating that a member of the Freedom Flotilla was reportedly raped in custody, fails to acknowledge that previous allegations of abuse made by flotilla participants were later shown to be unfounded and were instead lies designed to attack Israel.

.@GretaThunberg claimed she was beaten, kicked, caged, and denied water in Israeli custody. Sweden’s Foreign Ministry says she never reported abuse.

Israeli records show the same. Surprise surprise, Greta lied. pic.twitter.com/LADrZmCnSt — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 18, 2025

None of this is to say that individual incidents of unacceptable behavior on the part of Israeli security forces couldn’t possibly happen. But that’s what they are — exceptions to the rule and certainly not part of any official Israeli policy. And when abuses do come to light, they are dealt with by the appropriate authorities, including the police.

Conversely, The Guardian has seldom reported on the stories of abuse and sexual assault experienced by Israeli hostages while being held captive in Gaza. This is despite the abundance of evidence and testimonies from those who have come forward in the past several months. The disparity in scrutiny and amplification is difficult to ignore.

In amplifying explosive allegations without rigorous verification, stripping away any context of security concerns, and selectively applying scrutiny, The Guardian amplifies a story from a problematic source that never should have made the headlines. The reliance on unproven accusations that lend themselves to viral outrage takes precedence over the facts, ultimately eroding the very journalistic integrity The Guardian purports to uphold.

