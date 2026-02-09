What Antisemitism Looks like in 2026, Not 1996

Key Takeaways:

The criticism of a $15 million Super Bowl ad to combat antisemitism reflects a growing gap between how legacy institutions think of antisemitism versus how it actually manifests today.

Contemporary antisemitism attacks Jewish identity itself through moral rhetoric targeting Israel, pressuring Jews to disavow Zionism or prove they are the “right kind of Jew” to avoid social exclusion.

As antisemitic incidents continue to rise even when Israel is no longer dominating headlines, Jewish advocacy organizations face an urgent need to reassess whether their tools, messaging, and frameworks are equipped to confront modern antisemitism effectively.

A $15 million Super Bowl advertisement tried to explain antisemitism to America. It ended up revealing how much the conversation has changed.

The Super Bowl isn’t just the most-watched sporting event of the calendar year; it’s the most-watched televised event period. Approximately 125 million Americans tuned in last year — more than 16 times the number of Jews there are in America in total. That alone makes it the highest-profile Jewish advocacy opportunity out there.

And yet, when the ad funded by Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance dropped just before the weekend, much of the reaction from Jewish social media was strikingly consistent: it missed the mark.

Tonight, the Super Bowl commands all attention: the game, the score, the defining moments. But between the biggest plays and the biggest points, an equally important message will air: stand up against Jewish hate and antisemitism. A powerful new video will air during the game… pic.twitter.com/rgsD6B32fP — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) February 8, 2026

The pushback hasn’t come from cynicism or ingratitude. It comes from a place of recognition. Jews know what antisemitism looks like today, and the ad doesn’t resemble it.

I’m seeing a lot of insistence that any criticism of the Kraft ad is “unhelpful,” or that we should simply be grateful someone “tried.” I don’t share that view, and I don’t particularly care if that offends. Campaigns that are disconnected from how Jew hatred actually operates… — Sarah Ettedgui (@SarahEttedgui) February 8, 2026

The slur at the center of the sequence, “dirty Jew,” evokes a previous era, one that many younger Jews have only encountered in history books. Contemporary antisemitism has evolved. Today’s Jew-hatred centers largely around Israel and speaks the language of moral accusation: “ZioNazi,” “colonial settler,” and “genocide supporter.” These slurs aren’t shouted in school hallways; they’re deployed in the comments section of social media posts, group chats, and campus forums. These are spaces where reputations are destroyed quietly, permanently, and often with institutional approval.

That’s what made the setting feel antiquated. Antisemitic cyberbullying isn’t a side venue in 2026; it’s the main arena.

The portrayal of the Jewish character has also struck a nerve. Once again, the Jew is framed primarily as a passive victim: isolated, powerless, and waiting for rescue. The savior arrives in the form of an empathetic, all-American ally, a trope that may once have felt aspirational but now reads as outdated, as Jews feel more socially isolated than they have in decades. The idea that help will arrive neatly, publicly, and heroically feels disconnected from reality. Allies do exist. But solidarity today is often whispered, communicated in DMs (direct messages online). The non-Jewish influencers who are loud and proud in their advocacy are few, and they face an uphill battle for social media impressions.

The actor chosen to portray the Jew reinforces a familiar caricature: the meek, helpless victim. But even this depiction will ring hollow to antisemites who already subscribe to the belief that Jews weaponize victimhood to attract sympathy and deflect blame. For them, the ad does not challenge prejudice; it reinforces it. This is why some fear the commercial may inflame hostility rather than reduce it. Of course, that antisemitism did not begin with this ad, and will not end because of it. But the reaction itself illustrates the hostility Jews are facing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by debbie lechtman (@rootsmetals)

The conclusion reached on social media is that the ad either makes Jews look worse in the public eye or that it was a missed opportunity for education and awareness. Twenty Jews were murdered in antisemitic attacks in the past year. How many Americans can name even one? The definition of Jew hatred is still being actively debated and called controversial; under Mayor Mamdani’s leadership, New York City is actually poised to redefine what counts as antisemitism. Jewish teenagers, students, and professionals are being pressured to disavow a core component of Jewish identity, the connection to the land of Israel, in order to be accepted as “the right kind of Jew.”

They are fed disinformation about Zionism, accused of complicity in a supposed genocide, and told their safety is conditional on ideological conformity. This is what toxification looks like, and it is endangering the future of Jewish life in the Diaspora, particularly for young American Jews who are left with two options: internalize the hostility and discard their Jewishness, or stand alone.

None of this negates the intent behind the ad. The desire to combat antisemitism is sincere, but the backlash reflects a larger and overdue conversation within the Jewish community: how do we fight antisemitism that no longer looks like it did even three years ago, before the Hamas massacre and subsequent war, and before the AI-era took hold?

That same question is now being asked of legacy institutions. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has faced growing scrutiny over whether its educational tools and advocacy frameworks reflect the current threat landscape. Its recent declassification as a “trusted source” by Wikipedia underscores how quickly institutional authority can be eroded online.

This moment demands clear-eyed reassessment, especially as the war against Hamas recedes from daily front-page headlines. A ceasefire in Gaza does not mean a ceasefire on Jew-hatred. In January alone, New York City recorded 31 antisemitic hate crimes, a 182% increase. These attacks have nothing to do with a conflict thousands of miles away and everything to do with a climate that has normalized hostility toward Jews and made visibly Jewish people in particular targets simply for existing.

At HonestReporting, this is not an abstract concern; it is our daily work. As antisemitism migrates across platforms and mutates in real time, so must the tools used to confront it. That includes developing AI-driven monitoring systems, building forensic mapping of terror networks and hate ecosystems, and partnering with organizations that are at the forefront of developing technology to fight antisemitism and the narrative war against Israel.

Because if you’re still looking for antisemitism where it used to be, you’ll miss how it actually shows up today: online, ideological, and increasingly normalized. The Super Bowl ad debate isn’t just about one commercial. It’s a signal: antisemitism has changed. The question now is whether Jewish advocacy is prepared to change with it.

