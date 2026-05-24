Euro-Med Monitor Exposed: Ramy Abdu’s Terror Links and Disinformation Campaigns

Key Takeaways:

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor is frequently highlighted by the media as a human rights organization, but the organization’s founder and history share a darker story.

Ramy Abdu, the organization’s founder and chairman, has previously been identified in connection with Hamas-linked individuals and networks. His brother is now wanted by Italian authorities for his role in a Hamas financing network.

The organization and Abdu himself have consistently shared misinformation and anti-Israel conspiracy theories, which are spread throughout both the news and social media, shaping how the world views Israel.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor prides itself on being a non-profit organization that advocates for human rights in Europe and across the Middle East and North Africa.

However, beneath its human rights veneer is an organization with documented ties to terrorist groups that has repeatedly promoted anti-Israel conspiracy theories, raising serious questions about the credibility of its claims and its influence on international coverage.

Hamas Ties

But the issue extends beyond simple bias. Scrutiny of the organization’s leadership, starting with founder and chairman Ramy Abdu, exposes deeper concerns.

OSINT investigator and journalist, Eitan Fischberger, revealed that Ramy Abdu’s brother, Abdu Saleh Mohammed Ismail, is wanted by the Italian authorities for his role in a Hamas fundraising operation, which funneled €7-8 million to Hamas, including through the Palestinian Solidarity Charity (ABSPP) run by Mohammed Hannoun. Hannoun is sanctioned by the U.S. for being Hamas’ financial arm in Italy.

BOMBSHELL: EuroMed chief Ramy Abdu’s brother is wanted by Italian authorities for his role in a massive Hamas fundraising operation. The best part? Ramy himself is named in the court filing for some highly suspect reasons, as I’m about to show you. Let’s dive in, shall we? 🧵 pic.twitter.com/FgXkgB7WIZ — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 22, 2026

Under the alias “Abu Khaled,” Ramy Abdu’s brother transferred €462,700 to Hamas and was asked to arrange a meeting in Doha, Qatar, with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was eliminated by the IDF in 2024. In 2012, Ramy Abdu was photographed with Haniyeh in Gaza.

Buried in this important article is a wild photo whose ramifications I’m not sure people fully appreciate. Do you know who that is, “presenting” CODEPINK’s Medea Benjamin to Ismail Haniyeh? I’m 99% sure it’s Ramy Abdu — founder, Director, and Chairman of Euro-Med https://t.co/KlvRaeeUfy pic.twitter.com/AIbMiuHzVL — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 20, 2026

In the 300-page document detailing the fundraising network, Ramy Abdu is named, confirming both his familial connection to Abdu Saleh and his potential assistance with the network. A file found on the ABSPP server, believed to refer to Ramy Abdu, displayed extensive financial activity, showing more than $1.1 million received and approximately $1.2 million transferred outward through the network.

The court filing also lists Abdu’s place of residence as Istanbul, Turkey, despite Euro-Med Monitor being registered as an organization in Geneva. Hamas’ connection with Turkey has only grown stronger following the October 7 attacks, providing a haven to terrorists and grounds for financial transactions.

In 2013, Abdu, alongside current and former Board Chairs of Euro-Med Monitor, appeared on an Israeli list referring to them as Hamas’ “main operatives and institutions” in Europe, confirming that the alleged ties to the terrorist organization extend beyond his family members.

Ramy was designated by Israel as a Hamas operative since 2013, by the way. He’s got familial ties to Hamas as well. Here’s him just last year admitting that his brother-in-law was a senior Hamas terrorist — and a high-ranking UNRWA official. pic.twitter.com/G5EdljX0Aw — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 25, 2026

Conspiracy Theories

Euro-Med Monitor has been behind some of the most baseless and extreme charges and conspiracy theories leveled against Israel, frequently using Wikipedia to do so. These accusations include claiming that Israel is engaged in organ trafficking, using dogs to rape people, and scholasticide.

This past week, Abdu claimed that inside “mass graves” in Gaza, children and babies were found with “their hands bound with zip ties.” The photo he used was a group of zip ties, uncut and unattached to any body.

Along with no photographic evidence of the mass graves that Abdu purported to have been found, the zip ties suggested to have been used for children and babies were inscribed in Hebrew with “chalal” – the term for IDF soldiers who fell in combat along with their casualty number.

So you “found a mass grave” but instead of ACTUALLY DOCUMENTING IT, you removed the zip ties w/o cutting or even damaging them, washed them clean, and then photographed them alone on the ground? Zip ties that clearly read “חלל” which is only used for fallen Israeli soldiers? 1/ https://t.co/uZKmDlMCot pic.twitter.com/PAU4pCInJ1 — Benjamin Ze’ev 📚🎻🏺 (@ArchaeoBenjamin) May 23, 2026

The zip ties shown in the photos appear entirely intact, with no cuts, wear, or signs of burial that would suggest they had been fastened to human remains. This points to the likelihood that they were not used on Palestinian children, but rather on body bags of fallen IDF soldiers.

This is not the first time Abdu has made this claim. In March 2025, he posted the same image of zip ties with an identical caption, alleging that mass graves had been discovered the previous April. The vague framing of when these graves were “found” appears designed to give the impression that such discoveries are ongoing. When the founder of a self-described human rights organization repeatedly pushes the same unsubstantiated claim, it erodes any credibility the organization claims to have.

The Amplification of Euro-Med Monitor

Despite mounting evidence of terrorist connections and the spread of false information, the organization continues to be cited in the media as a credible and unbiased human rights group.

HonestReporting.ai Labs found that between March 2025 and May 2026, Euro-Med Monitor was cited 104 times across 28 outlets, including CNN, the Associated Press, and The New York Times. In roughly 90 percent of those mentions, outlets failed to note the organization’s record of promoting anti-Israel conspiracy theories and demonstrable bias.

In fact, in the now infamous New York Times’ column alleging systemic sexual assault of Palestinian detainees, including the “dog rape” libel, included multiple references to Euro-Med Monitor.

As evidence surrounding the group’s leadership, affiliations, and repeated dissemination of misinformation continues to accumulate, the international media’s failure to critically examine the organization raises serious concerns.

By continuing to present Euro-Med Monitor as a neutral human rights body without proper scrutiny or context, major outlets not only mislead audiences but also erode the credibility of legitimate human rights organizations that seek to uphold universal standards objectively.

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