How Hezbollah Helped Push Israel and Iran Back to the Brink of War

Key Takeaways:

The latest eruption of clashes between Israel and Iran did not suddenly arise out of the blue – they are a direct result of Hezbollah’s continued belligerence and ceasefire violations.

Since October 8, 2023, Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in multiple rounds of fighting and ceasefires. Even during the ceasefires, Hezbollah continued to violate them, attack Israeli forces and civilians, and test the boundaries of Israel’s response to the terror group’s intransigence.

While Hezbollah and Iran may claim that they are defending the Lebanese people, it is clear that their anti-Israel attacks are for their own benefit and not for the benefit for the people of Lebanon.

Over the past 24 hours, the Islamic Republic of Iran has fired multiple waves of missiles at Israel for the first time since a fragile ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran came into effect on April 8, 2026.

In response, Israel has carried out strikes on strategic targets inside Iran.

As of this writing, it remains unclear whether the latest violence will develop into a broader regional war or whether tensions will once again subside.

To understand how Israel and Iran arrived at this point, however, it is necessary to look beyond Tehran and Jerusalem.

The immediate catalyst for the current escalation can be found in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah spent months violating ceasefire agreements, rebuilding its military infrastructure, and ultimately reigniting its war against Israel.

While media coverage often portrays the current crisis as a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran, Hezbollah’s actions played a critical role in setting the stage for the latest round of fighting.

1/@AP has published a timeline tracking hostilities between Iran, Israel, and Lebanon. While the chronological sequence of events is accurate, the presentation heavily strips away crucial context, resulting in a skewed narrative of the conflict. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/cvP2biC2Sm — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 8, 2026

Israel’s Fight Against Hezbollah Terrorism (October 2023 – November 2024)

Following Hamas’ October 7, 2023 terrorist invasion of southern Israel, Hezbollah opened a second front against Israel the following day, launching attacks from southern Lebanon in support of its Palestinian ally and fellow member of Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance.”

Over the following eleven months, Hezbollah maintained a steady barrage of rockets, missiles, drones, and anti-tank fire against northern Israeli communities. The attacks, and Israel’s military response, displaced tens of thousands of civilians on both sides of the border.

By September 2024, Israel had significantly weakened Hamas in Gaza and shifted its attention to the growing threat posed by Hezbollah.

That month, Israel carried out a highly sophisticated intelligence operation in which explosive devices hidden inside Hezbollah communication equipment detonated across Lebanon, killing and wounding thousands of operatives. The operation was followed by a sustained campaign of targeted strikes against Hezbollah’s leadership and military infrastructure, including the killing of the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

On September 30, Israel launched a ground operation aimed at pushing Hezbollah forces away from the border and dismantling terrorist infrastructure threatening northern Israeli communities.

The conflict continued until November 26, 2024, when Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hezbollah was required to disarm in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, withdraw from southern Lebanon, and allow the Lebanese Armed Forces to assume responsibility for enforcing security in the area. Israel and Lebanon also retained the right to act in self-defense.

The Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire (November 2024 – February 2026)

The ceasefire brought a measure of stability to the region.

Israel withdrew from most of southern Lebanon, retaining only five strategic positions overlooking the border.

Hezbollah, however, failed to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

Rather than disarming and withdrawing from the area, the Iranian-backed terror group continued rebuilding its military capabilities and maintaining an armed presence in southern Lebanon.

An analysis of the ceasefire period between November 2024 and December 2025 found that Hezbollah committed nearly 2,000 violations of the agreement.

Israel responded to many of these violations through military action targeting weapons depots, launch sites, operatives involved in rebuilding Hezbollah’s infrastructure, and terrorists preparing attacks against Israel.

Despite these repeated violations, the ceasefire largely succeeded in preventing a return to full-scale war and allowed displaced civilians on both sides of the border to begin returning home.

Even during the twelve-day war between Israel and Iran in June 2025, Hezbollah refrained from joining the fighting directly.

The relative calm, however, would not last.

Hezbollah Resumes Its War Against Israel (March 2026 – Present)

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran targeting elements of its ballistic missile and nuclear programs, while also encouraging the possibility of regime change.

As part of the operation, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

Two days later, Hezbollah resumed attacks against Israel, launching missiles at northern Israeli communities in response to the death of its principal patron.

Israel responded by re-entering parts of southern Lebanon in an effort to push Hezbollah away from the border and reduce the threat to Israeli civilians. The renewed fighting once again displaced large numbers of Lebanese civilians and threatened to unravel the fragile stability that had emerged since late 2024.

In short, Hezbollah chose to break the ceasefire and reopen a conflict that had largely been contained for more than a year.

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A week after hostilities between Israel, the United States, and Iran ended, Israel and Hezbollah entered into another U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Israel and Lebanon subsequently began direct discussions aimed at transforming the temporary truce into a more durable arrangement.

Yet Hezbollah continued attacking Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon and communities in northern Israel.

According to the Alma Research Center, between April 17 and June 8, Hezbollah launched 975 attack waves against Israeli forces and civilians.

On June 3, Israel and Lebanon reached a new ceasefire agreement that called for Hezbollah to cease all attacks on Israel and disarm south of the Litani River. The agreement also envisioned the creation of pilot zones where the Lebanese Army would exercise exclusive security control and remove non-state armed groups.

Hezbollah rejected the arrangement the following day, describing it as a capitulation to Israel, and continued its attacks.

Meanwhile, amid U.S. concerns about broader regional escalation and ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran, Israel largely avoided targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, focusing instead on threats in southern Lebanon.

That changed on June 7.

Following continued rocket and drone attacks on northern Israeli communities, Israel struck a Hezbollah installation in Beirut’s Dahieh district, a major stronghold of the terror group.

The strike was particularly significant because Iran had previously warned that attacks on Beirut would trigger a direct response against Israel.

Hours later, Iran launched multiple waves of missiles at the Jewish state.

Let’s get this straight, @MSNOWNews. This isn’t a case of Israel and Iran “launching missiles at each other.” That framing falsely suggests two morally equivalent parties trading blows. What actually happened? Hezbollah violated the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by launching… pic.twitter.com/kTCQeuMs6O — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 8, 2026

The latest escalation highlights the extent to which Hezbollah’s military decisions remain closely tied to Iran’s regional ambitions.

Despite repeated ceasefire agreements, ongoing negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, and opportunities to reduce tensions, Hezbollah repeatedly chose confrontation over de-escalation.

As Lebanese President Joseph Aoun recently told CNN, Iran has used Lebanon as a “bargaining chip” in its negotiations with the United States and has no right to interfere in Lebanese affairs.

Those comments underscore a growing frustration within Lebanon itself: that decisions made in Tehran and by Hezbollah continue to impose enormous costs on the Lebanese people.

Whether the current exchange of fire develops into a wider regional war remains uncertain.

What is clear is that the latest confrontation did not emerge suddenly. It was preceded by months of Hezbollah ceasefire violations, renewed attacks against Israel, and a deliberate decision to place Lebanon once again at the center of Iran’s confrontation with the Jewish state.

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