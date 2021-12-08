Wave of Attacks: Israeli Woman Stabbed in Jerusalem; IDF Completes Anti-Hamas Tunnel Barrier Around Gaza Strip

An Israeli woman was injured in an apparent Palestinian terrorist attack at the entrance of the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Wednesday morning. The suspect, a teenage girl who was subsequently arrested, reportedly attacked the woman while she was dropping her children off at school.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Hadassah-University Medical Center. She was conscious and in stable condition.

Hamas immediately hailed the incident saying, “the heroic actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, the most recent of which was the stabbing of a settler in Sheikh Jarrah, prove the greatness of our people whose resistance cannot be broken.”

Wednesday’s incident was seemingly the latest in a series of Palestinian attacks over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

The first occurrence in the apparent wave took place on November 17, when 16-year-old Amr Abu Assab stabbed two Border Police officers before being shot dead by an armed civilian.

Several days later, Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam carried out a deadly shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, killing 26-year-old Eli Kay and wounding several others. That attacker was also shot dead by Border Police officers. That same day, a 67-year-old man was moderately injured after being stabbed repeatedly in the back by an 18-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area in the West Bank.

A stabbing attack then took place on December 4 near the Old City’s Damascus Gate in Jerusalem. An Israeli civilian was moderately injured and the attacker was killed.

On December 6, a vehicular ramming attack was carried out by a 16-year-old Palestinian who accelerated into the Te’enim crossing near the West Bank city of Tulkarm with a stolen car. Guards at the crossing fired at the driver, fatally wounding him.

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Israel has completed construction of an anti-tunnel barrier around the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced. It took four years and $1.1 billion to build, and features sections both above and below ground that stretch across 40 miles.

“This barrier, a creative, technological project of the first order, denies Hamas one of the capabilities that it tried to develop and puts a wall of iron, sensors and concrete between it and the residents of the south,” Gantz said at a ceremony.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi called the new barrier “part of Israel’s defense philosophy of an ‘iron wall’ on land, in the air, at sea, and in general.”

Since the end of the Hamas-initiated conflict in May, Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization that rules Gaza have been negotiating an extended ceasefire that would result in additional aid and international assistance flowing into the coastal enclave in exchange for calm.

The Israeli government is at the same time pushing for the return of the remains of two Israeli civilians and two fallen IDF soldiers held by Hamas.

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Israel, Greece, and Cyprus continued their series of trilateral summits on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hosting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Jerusalem.