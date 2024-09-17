fbpx
Sky News Blames Israel for Palestinian Terrorism

In a recent interview, Sky News implied Israel’s counterterrorism efforts could “trigger a third intifada.” But here’s the truth: the IDF is targeting known terror cells planning imminent attacks on Israeli civilians—just last month, a suicide bomber in Tel Aviv nearly caused a mass tragedy.

Calling the previous intifadas “uprisings” leaves out the real story: they were campaigns of terror, like the horrific Sbarro Pizza bombing in 2001. Israel isn’t provoking another intifada—it’s protecting its people from terrorism.

 

Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun via Flash90

HonestReporting Staff
