Netanyahu’s "Nazi Language"?

Comparing Israel to the Nazis or attempting to draw false parallels with the deliberate genocide of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust is a tactic regularly deployed by anti-Israel activists despite being classified as anti-Semitism under the EU’s own working definition.

Two recent incendiary headlines illustrate this point by implying that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has adopted “Nazi language,” thus contributing to the false and insulting impression that Israelis behave like Nazis:

In fact, the stories refer to Netanyahu’s meeting with the German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, where he reportedly used the term “Judenrein” to describe a situation where Jews would not be allowed to live on the West Bank.

Indeed, it is worth noting that approximately 20% of Israel’s population define themselves as “Palestinian Arabs” who have full citizenship of the State of Israel and enjoy the rights that come with this. Therefore it is perfectly legitimate to ask whether Jews would enjoy those same rights in the event of the possible future creation of a Palestinian state in the West Bank.

Putting aside the headline, analyst Robin Shepherd takes apart Peter Beaumont’s op-ed in The Guardian, writing that it effectively accuses Netanyahu of using the term Judenrein as a form of moral blackmail. Shepherd argues against Beaumont’s assertion that the word “Judenrein” has been creeping into the discourse as a reaction to the policies of US President Obama. Shepherd instead says that Beaumont betrays a profound misunderstanding of the core issues at the heart of the conflict in general and the dispute over settlements in particular.

Examining how Beaumont’s piece ignores the hatred of Israel and underlying opposition to the existence of a Jewish state irrespective of settlements, Shepherd continues:

The fear that the underlying maxim defining Palestinian opposition to the settlements is the same “no Jews allowed” maxim that has defined Palestinian rejectionism of the Jewish presence in Palestine for decades is very real and fully justified by a rounded reading of the historical context. This does not mean that deals cannot or should not be done on the settlements. It does not mean that Israel settlement policy has been right. But it does mean that to portray Netanyahu’s use of the word Judenrein as “the most cynical of ploys” represents a deep-seated misunderstanding of the underlying issues. But all Beaumont can see in the Israeli position is cynicism. Concluding his piece, he says: “To use “Judenrein” so cheaply to score a political point dishonours the memory of history and its victims. It shames Israel’s prime minister.” It does nothing of the sort. And, on the evidence of his piece, Peter Beaumont is in no position to be delivering lectures on what does or does not dishonour “the memory of history”.

