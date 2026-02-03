UpScrolled: The New Social Media App For Haters and Antisemites

Key Takeaways:

The new social media app UpScrolled has taken off over the past couple of weeks, vastly increasing its user base due to widespread discontent with more traditional social media platforms (like TikTok) and its claim to be free of censorship.

The app has been developed and boosted by various anti-Israel activists, and it has become a veritable cesspool of support for Hamas, antisemitic and racist motifs, and conspiracy theories.

The influx of extremist voices to UpScrolled leaves its future as a viable social media app for the average non-political user in doubt.

There’s a new app on the market that’s promising users a social media experience like none other.

A user experience that doesn’t include shadow bans, censorship, or deceptive algorithms. A social media app where you can feel free to say what you want without fear on a litany of topics.

So, naturally, it has become a cesspool of antisemitism, anti-Zionism, racism, and conspiracy theories.

This new app is called “UpScrolled” and became one of the top downloaded apps in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia in the last week of January 2026.

Let’s take an in-depth look at the origins of UpScrolled, what it claims to do, and its development since becoming one of the fastest-growing social media platforms of 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

What is UpScrolled?

UpScrolled is the brainchild of Palestinian-Jordanian-Australian developer Issam Hijazi, who has a background in working for top tech companies.

According to Hijazi, he had the idea to develop a new social media app after allegedly noticing that certain pro-Palestinian posts were being shadow-banned and censored on social media.

Two of UpScrolled’s key partners are Tech For Palestine and Watermelon Pictures, organizations that are at the forefront of crafting the pro-Palestinian / anti-Israel narrative online.

Tech For Palestine was one of the groups associated with the mass editing of Israel-related entries on Wikipedia, spreading misinformation and passing it off as established fact. Watermelon Pictures is a film production and distribution company that focuses on spreading Palestinian-related content online and in theaters. It has been involved in such films as The Voice of Hind Rajab, All That’s Left of You, and Palestine 36.

Oscar-nominated The Voice of Hind Rajab uses real audio from a child’s final pleas — raw, devastating truth. But it dramatizes the rest, blurring fact and fiction, and leaving out context. Viewers stop watching a story, and believe they’re seeing the truth. Moral judgments are… pic.twitter.com/udzCbxy6vA — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 25, 2026

UpScrolled was launched in June 2025 but only really took off in January 2026, largely thanks to the acquisition of a majority stake in the TikTok video app by an American venture.

Some users became annoyed with TikTok due to lags and other issues that developed soon after the ownership change, while others alleged that the word “Epstein” was being erased from direct messages, alleging a possible censorship issue with the app’s new owners.

Anti-Israel/pro-Palestinian activists noted that one of TikTok’s new major stakeholders was Larry Ellison, a pro-Israel businessman, and claimed that he would clamp down on pro-Palestinian speech on the app.

The combination of technical issues, claims about censorship, and baseless allegations of TikTok silencing pro-Palestinian voices led to the rise of social media users downloading UpScrolled. Its rapid growth was a result of the pro-Palestinian nature of the app’s development as well as the attractiveness of what it claims to stand for: No censorship and no outside interests influencing what users see on the app.

🤡All of the worst people you know are flocking to the new anti-American propaganda platform UpScrolled. Odds it turns into a psychosis-inducing echo chamber for terror-supporting lunatics seem pretty high. https://t.co/xVfpTL2Nhb pic.twitter.com/B3XWQoTLnF — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 26, 2026

What Does UpScrolled Stand For?

What Issam Hijazi and fans of the new app claim sets UpScrolled apart from other social media platforms is no censorship, no shadow banning (users don’t see what you post), no billionaires dictating what you see, and no deceptive algorithms.

Sounds like a libertarian’s dream, where you can say the craziest things you want with no consequences on the platform.

Of course, there’s more than meets the eye. Behind the claim of “no censorship” lies a list of items that are not allowed on the app. This includes such no-brainers as child exploitation, violence, sexual content, and self-harm.

Even a “free speech” app needs some parameters in order not to turn into a den of darkness and illegality.

But here’s where things get interesting.

UpScrolled was created as a pro-Palestinian alternative to traditional social media platforms. Many of its most vocal supporters are pro-Palestinian activists who see the app as a means of airing their anti-Israel views, some of which are downright supportive of terror groups and anti-Israel violence.

What happens when the “free speech” app being touted by the anti-Israel online community as a grand marketplace for like-minded individuals has to face its own rules and regulations?

It’s one thing to claim that there are certain regulations on the site. It’s another thing to actually enforce them.

UpScrolled’s Platforming of Hate

Given the app’s selling points, it is no wonder that in the one week that it has topped the charts for app downloads, UpScrolled has become a veritable free-for-all of anti-Israel and antisemitic posts.

Some of these posts celebrate Hamas and its slaughter of October 7, 2023, a direct contravention of the regulation that forbids support for violent and terrorist groups.

Other posts compare Israel to the Nazis, claim that Israel controls the United States government, and justify violence against Israelis.

It’s not only UpScrolled’s users that are anti-Israel and deny the Jewish state’s right to exist – the app, itself, refuses to let you identify your geographic location as Israel, only giving you the option of “Occupied territories of Palestine.”

Alongside the usual anti-Israel rhetoric that you can (unfortunately) find on most social media apps, UpScrolled has seen a deluge of antisemitic, racist, and neo-Nazi posts.

These include vile caricatures of Jewish people, posts celebrating Adolf Hitler, Holocaust denial, and posts blaming Jews and African-Americans for the ills of society.

While the app’s developers claim that they are intent on removing content that “clearly violates our guidelines,” it appears that they are in no rush to tackle the whirlwind of Hamas support and antisemitic content that has enveloped UpScrolled.

Will UpScrolled Succeed?

At the moment, UpScrolled is growing its user base. While it seems that mainstream organizations and personalities have yet to open accounts (aside from a few notable exceptions, such as a number of European sports teams), the usual suspects have fled there.

Bad actors such as Guy Christensen (who celebrated the shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C.) and Lucas Gage (known for his spreading of antisemitic vitriol) were both eager to sign up, along with Mondoweiss and Drop Site News (two alternative news sites that whitewash anti-Israel terrorism and regularly demonize the Jewish state).

Currently, the usership of UpScrolled seems to be largely made up of anti-Israel activists, advocates for far-left politics, a smattering of normal social media users (foodies, travelogues, etc), and bots.

If more non-political users join the app, then perhaps the platform’s proliferating hate will be diluted. However, as it currently stands, UpScrolled has become a den of hatred and vulgarity. If it continues this way, it will ultimately have a limited user base, serving as an echo chamber for those who are okay with whitewashing Hamas, Nazi symbols, and blaming all of society’s problems on racial and religious minorities.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

